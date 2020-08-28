Words are sounds or combinations of sounds that have meaning and are spoken by human beings. Words are made up of syllables. A syllable is a single sounding of the voice.
Speech is complex in its physiology. It is a gift from God. We often take the gift of speech for granted. Speech involves the brain, various nerves, wonderfully integrated electrical impulses from the brain, muscles of the face, the tongue, the lips, the vocal cords and more. The gift of speech is a marvel of physiological and neurological precision. Speech is a great privilege and opportunity to honor our Creator.
The Bible does not address the mechanics of speech so much as it teaches us that some kinds of speech are commended while other kinds of speech are condemned.
As a boy growing up on a country farm, my mom often said, “Sticks and stones can break your bones but words can never hurt you.”
It did not take long for me to realize that the saying was not all together true. Words can and do hurt. Because of this gift of articulation of thought, people can be injured and lives can be impacted for time and eternity.
In 1924, Adolf Hitler wrote a book called, “Mein Kampf,” which means, “my struggle.” For every word written in his book, 125 people died in World War II.
Some call this the information age. Verbiage is commonly available on every conceivable subject. People giving their opinions dominate the airways. The talking heads receive their title for good reason. If you are so inclined, you can call and personally be on a talk show.
Should you choose to keep silent yet transfer thoughts, there is Twitter, Snapchat, blogs, Instagram, and Facebook. Google, that reservoir of wordy information, stated that new research indicates that the average woman speaks 20,000 words a day and the average man speaks 7,000 words. This same stream of information recorded that the average person uses 860.3 million words in a lifetime or the equivalent of the entire text of the complete 20-volume Oxford English Dictionary 14 1/2 times.
Words, words, and more words; we are drowned in words daily. As a man with a few years on my ears, I often crave and appreciate silence. At best, I enjoy someone who knows the value of succinct communication. That’s not an everyday occurrence in our world.
The Lord’s Prayer was only 56 words. Psalm 23 was accomplished with 118 words and the Ten Commandments expressing our responsibility to God and man only cost 296 words. Couple those few examples with a comparison of today’s verbiage, and we understand why most of us are behind on our reading.
A simple example I ran across proving this point stated, “The U.S. Department of Agriculture order on setting the price of cabbage took 15,629 words.”
Every day we record a book that is placed in heaven and by which we will be judged. The God that created our vast universe and all that is in it keeps very accurate records. The Scripture speaks of giving an account for every idle word. One of the Ten Commandments cautions against using God’s name in vain. An entire chapter in the Book of James warns that those who use words the most (in that case teachers) stand to receive the greater condemnation. Solomon, the man of wisdom, referred to speech numerous times. He talked of conversation that included pleasant words, soft answers, and words spoken in due season.
For a half-century as a pastor, teacher, and counselor, I have shared with others supreme truths in sermons, writings, and general conversation.
An aged pastor once told me, “You can have but one thought at a time, make it a good one.”
The language of today’s world has become coarse. Profanity and vulgarity seems to be the order of the day. It is literally hard to escape it. We are bombarded daily with this sewer line of filth. What was once decent entertainment has been eroded, often just to shock the hearer and cater to those whose minds dwells in the mire. Although tempted to give examples of this raw truth, most cannot be printed on these pages. Instead, I have chosen to address a few positive ways a believer in Christ can exalt the Savior and encourage others.
• Speak to people. There is nothing as nice as a smile and a cheerful word of greeting. Walking head down with no eye contact for others loses valuable opportunities to spread cheer for yourself and those you meet.
• Call people by name. Music to anyone’s ears is the sound of his or her name. Often this means a self-promoted introduction and a concerted effort to remember and associate names with people. Being friendly, helpful, and cordial will make our Savior look good.
• A genuine interest in others helps to remove an introverted, self-gratifying lifestyle. In speaking, be generous with praise, cautious with criticism, considering the feelings of others. Add to this a good sense of humor, a big dose of patience, and a dash of humility and you will be rewarded manifold through life.
The experts tell us that the average person has 700 occasions to speak daily. The problem-oriented individual will use up many of those occasions negatively, while the solution-oriented person will leave a positive trail wherever life takes him.
Man is different from all animals, especially in our abilities to communicate with each other and with the Sovereign Creator, Who gave us the wonderful gift of speech. Truly, we should let the words of our mouths and the meditations of our hearts be acceptable in His sight. (Psalm 19:14)
Yes, words do matter!
Dr. Jack Scallions serves as pastor emeritus of Fairview Baptist Church in Athens.
