By way of background, we know that after three years unbroken drought, God told Elijah that the time had come to make Ahab and Israel decide clearly whether they would follow him or Baal (18:1-2). Ahab was concerned about the effect of the drought on Israel’s trade and defense (for he was in danger of losing his valuable transport animals), but he was not so concerned about the religious condition of the country. He still tried to serve both God and Baal. While his queen attacked God’s prophets, his God-fearing manager of the royal household tried to protect them (verses 3-6).
Bible scholar Joseph Excell commented that everywhere in the land there was desolation and barrenness; the soil seemed scorched up with the wrath of God. Fieldworkers had ceased from their labor and the joy of the harvest and vintage was hushed. The marketplaces were empty and silent, and the cottages were occupied by thin, bony forms, in which the pulse of life but faintly throbbed. The bright-plumaged birds had fled, and none but fowl hovered in the air, or fattened on the carcasses that were strewn in ghastly plenty on the plains. The calamity was so great and widespread that the indolent and reckless Ahab was compelled to bestir himself, and, in harmony with the simple manners of many Eastern monarchs, went in search of provender. And yet the thought never seemed to dawn on the mind of the king that he was a principal cause of the suffering he everywhere witnessed.
In this passage, verses 7-16, we discover that while distant from Ahab, the king’s servant, Obadiah encountered the returning prophet Elijah and was instructed by him, to “go, tell thy Lord, Behold, Elijah is here” (verse 8).
This action would publicly identify Obadiah with Elijah, in contrast to Obadiah’s previous secretive support of the prophets Jezebel as seeking to destroy (1 Kings 18:4,13). Obadiah’s reluctance to announce Elijah’s return to Ahab is understandable. Ahab had thoroughly, but unsuccessfully, searched all the neighboring regions (except for Phoenicia) for Elijah. Ahab’s growing wrath and hatred for Elijah might be vented on Obadiah if the prophet should suddenly disappear, as he had a reputation for doing, and fail to make his appearance at the appointed meeting.
“The spirit of the LORD shall carry thee whither I know not” (verse 12).
Elijah’s earlier disappearance and his sudden reappearance suggested to Obadiah that God’s Spirit was miraculously transporting the prophet from place to place (see 2 Kings 2:16).
Obadiah informed Elijah, “Jezebel slew the prophets” (verse 13).
Her action was possibly an attempt to please Baal so that he would send rain.
“The prophets of the LORD” that Obadiah had hidden were probably members of the communities of “prophets” that had sprung up in Israel during this time of apostasy. (Zondervan KJV Commentary)
Here the prophet is questioned, “Is that you, O troubler of Israel?” (verse 17, NKJV), that is to say, “Have I at last met with thee, O thou disturber of my kingdom, the author of this famine, and of all our calamities?”
“He answered, I have not troubled Israel” — These calamities are not by my doing, but because of your father’s wickedness. They trouble a nation who break the laws of God, not they who keep and defend them. Elijah answered him boldly, because he spoke in God’s name, and for his honor and service.
“Ye” or “All of you;” “have forsaken the commandments of the Lord” — The whole nation almost had cast off the yoke of the divine law, as in other points, so especially in deserting his service, and worshipping idols.
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
