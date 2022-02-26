Everyone is looking for one. Is there a way to do it quicker? How about easier or cheaper? Is there anyway whatsoever we can streamline whatever process or task is in front of us? If there is a shortcut to be found, eventually someone will figure it out.
That’s just human nature.
Why chisel in stone when you can write on papyrus? Why use ink on scrolls when you can use graphite pencils on paper? Why write at all when you can type it on a computer? Why type when you can dictate to your phone?
It seems as if every task known to man has been simplified over the years. My grandparents may have chopped wood to heat the house and drawn water from a well, but I’ve never had to do any of those things to get heat or a bath. I don’t even have to wait an hour to bake a potato; I can cook one in a matter of minutes with a microwave. It’s a great day to be alive.
Our shortcuts and conveniences may work against us, however. While we can cook or travel faster than any time in history, our spiritual development cannot be rushed. There is no shortcut for Christian maturity.
The Christian walk doesn’t end when we accept Jesus Christ as our Savior, it begins when we make Him our Lord. And while some are waiting on eternity, our Christian life doesn’t begin when we depart this earthly realm for our heavenly home. It began the day you got born again. At that point, you became a new creature, old things passed away, all things became new (reference 2 Corinthians 5:17).
But it wasn’t your flesh that got born again; it was your spirit man. If you were tall before, you’re still tall. If you were plump beforehand, you’re still plump. If you were blond or brown headed, you still have the same hair color. It wasn’t our flesh that changed, it was our spirit. It became alive after the spirit of Christ Jesus.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t your mind, will, or emotions that got born again either. I realize the spiritual rebirth is a tremendously poignant, life-changing event which can mentally mark a person. But it was still your spirit that got reborn, not your soul. Our souls and bodies are something completely different than our spirits (reference 1 Thessalonians 5:23). Those parts didn’t get born again. We are instructed to renew our minds (so that we can be transformed (reference Hebrews 12:2) and to gain the mastery of our bodies (1 Corinthians 9:27).
It seems like so many Christians are looking for the miracle cure, the get rich quick scheme, the instant deliverance. Don’t get me wrong, I believe in miracles. Faith in God has produced some amazing things in many people’s lives.
However, instead of planting a seed of healing (or deliverance or prosperity) and letting it grow, they’re hoping to have a full crop the day after sowing. It doesn’t work that way in the natural; why people think it will work that way with God is beyond me.
In the natural, we understand that if you want a field of corn, you can’t plant the seeds today and expect 40-acres tomorrow. It’s going to take a full season to get the harvest. Some things just take time. Like fine wine: You can’t bottle it today, drink it tomorrow, and expect a quality product. You must let it age.
Plus, the conditions must be right. To get a successful crop, it needs to be planted in good soil with plenty of exposure to both sun and rain. You can’t plant corn on the ocean beach. To get fine wine, you need to let it age in a humidity and temperature-controlled environment. You’re not going to get good wine leaving it in the barn loft. Conditions must be right.
Our Christian walk is the same. We can’t expect to get born again one week and lead a church the next. Just like a baby needs its mother’s milk, newly-born Christians need the milk of the Word (reference 1 Peter 2:2) to grow. And just like babies in the natural cannot feed themselves, newborn Christians need to be fed, as well. Even small children, they may have learned how to successfully get food from their plate to their mouth, but they are typically not responsible for putting food on the table. Their parents do that. That’s why Peter instructed the elders to feed those among them (reference 1 Peter 5:1-2).
What is our role as Christians in the church? Well, first make sure you are where God wants you to be. Don’t go to a church just because your parents attended there, your grandparent’s names are on the pew, and your great-grandparents are buried out back. Ask God where He wants you to go, then go there.
And when you get there, submit yourself to the pastor.
Or as the writer of Hebrews put it, “Obey your spiritual leaders, and do what they say. Their work is to watch over your souls, and they are accountable to God. Give them reason to do this with joy and not with sorrow. That would certainly not be for your benefit” (Hebrews 13:17 [NLT]).
There are going to be trials and tribulations on your way to spiritual maturity or while waiting on your harvest. You need people in your life to hold you accountable, to stand with you, to encourage you, and to fight with you. There are no shortcuts in this Christian walk; I wish there were. But in the meantime, keep standing (reference Ephesians 6:13-14).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
