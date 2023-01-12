I get into many different theological discussions with folks from all types of backgrounds. Some of them are highly educated and some aren’t. Some love the Lord with all their heart and some, well, let’s just say they’re not actively trying to behave as Christians. Regardless, all the conversations cause me to rethink my own theology.
Which reminds me, I encourage you to always question your beliefs. Or maybe I should say, always talk with God about your beliefs. Occasionally those beliefs and traditions you hold dear are the very things that are keeping you from receiving the best from God.
The King James Version records Jesus’ words about traditions this way, “Thus have ye made the commandment of God of none effect by your tradition” (Matthew 15:6).
The Classic Amplified Version renders the same scripture this way, “So for the sake of your tradition (the rules handed down by your forefathers), you have set aside the Word of God (depriving it of force and authority and making it of no effect].”
In other words, when we hold to our traditions, whether it’s in our actions or thoughts, we may be limiting the promise of God in our lives.
For example, let’s say you typically get an allergy-related cold when winter turns to spring, and flowers start to bloom.
You hear the promise of God which says, “… with his stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5b) and wonder if it’s for you.
Then, when warmer weather arrives, along with the first sniffle, you revert to your traditional thinking.
“Here we go again. I guess I better get an antihistamine.”
You’ve allowed your history, and traditional thinking to negate the power of God in your life.
Was believing enough to keep you well? Was that even believing? Do we need to mix corresponding actions with our faith?
James wrote it this way, “Faith without works is dead” (James 2:26b).
I like to interpret it “faith without corresponding action is dead.”
But all Sunday morning Christians know we’re “saved by grace through faith and that’s not of our ourselves, it is the gift of God, not of works so none can boast” (reference Ephesians 2:8).
But is simply believing enough? Maybe I should ask, is it really believing versus works? Is this topic so binary, such that it has to be one or the other? I’m not convinced it can be decided within the span of a tweet.
Belief prompts action. We see it in young people all the time. If they think they can play a sport, they will apply themselves toward it.
If they want to be a doctor and have the aptitude for it, they will study and prepare themselves for a life of medicine. As a teenager, I was drawn to the trumpet. I didn’t have the talent or musical knack that some of my peers had, but I had a passion for it. I was drawn to it. I believed if I practiced, I would get better.
Maybe I should say belief prompts some sort of response.
Perhaps the opposite is as easy to understand: You will act based on your beliefs. If you think your spouse is cheating on you, you will always be suspicious of them. If you believe in their fidelity, you will allow them to go and do, without any fear.
If you believe you have to maintain a certain standard to get to heaven, you may find yourself performing as if your salvation is up to you.
“Whoa, whoa, whoa!” I hear some of you saying, “I have to maintain a standard if I’m going to get into heaven. Are you saying I don’t?”
What good works are you going to do? How good do you have to be? What sin will send you to hell? And what good works will get you to heaven? Didn’t we just read it’s by grace and faith and not of works, so no one can boast?
“Are you saying I can live anyway I want?”
No, by no means; read Romans 6 if you’re confused. But if we believe we’re God’s child, we’ll act and behave a certain way. Not to gain salvation, but because of our salvation. I know Who’s I am and where I’m headed, so I can rejoice in that. It doesn’t make me want to sin; it encourages me not to sin.
We have a teacher in this life and it’s God’s grace. It doesn’t free me to live however I want; it teaches me to live Godly. Maybe I should let Paul explain …
“For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly desires, we should live soberly, righteously, and in godliness in this present world, as we await the blessed hope and the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ, who gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us from all lawlessness and purify for Himself a special people, zealous of good works” (Titus 2:11-14 (MEV]).
So, is believing enough? I’ll let you answer that question for yourself. But if nothing else, you better at least be believing.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
