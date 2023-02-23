Steven, a humble servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, to the elect of God dwelling in Athens city, McMinn and Monroe counties. Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
I have given all diligence to write to you concerning the burden that Jesus Christ has laid upon my mind lately. Considering the subject of suffering in this life, I am reminded of one such person who did suffer exceedingly for the sake of our Lord. Throughout the book of the Acts of the Apostles and in many of his epistles, we read of the Apostle Paul’s imprisonment. As he traveled and brought the Gospel to the world, Paul was faced with much opposition from many adversaries, namely the Jews, even unto chains. However, I think it’s of great importance that we remember that the Apostle was not imprisoned by the Jews, the Romans, Caesar, or any man. He was a prisoner of Jesus Christ, and he counted it an honor to suffer for His sake.
We might ask, why would a loving God do that to his servant? How small minded are we to only think about things concerning our comfort? What about God’s perfect plans, purposes, and glory? Through Paul’s imprisonment, Christ was indeed glorified because it was made manifest to every person that he was imprisoned just because he was a follower of Jesus Christ.
Which caused people then to ask, “Who is this Jesus and why would a man be in prison because of Him?”
This then gave Paul the opportunity to share the gospel and offer the free gift of salvation, even all the way to Caesar’s household.
Do not get me wrong; I am not saying that the Almighty is a sadist. The truth is quite the contrary. God is totally benevolent and a loving Father who delights in giving us the Kingdom. My goal in writing to you is to illuminate your mind to the fact that, if we suffer, there is purpose in it. Suffering is part of this world because of sin, in general, but God uses the free will of man, as evil as that may be; being a byproduct of the sin nature, to also accomplish His will. Imagine how many came to the Lord and were awarded eternal life because of Paul’s suffering. Also, think of how small a matter it was for Paul to endure his imprisonment considering eternity.
I encourage you therefore, beloved brothers and sisters, let us not be quick to accuse God of wronging us when we suffer. Rather, let us thank God for the opportunity that in some way we might be used for His perfect plans and purposes, so that we may be the more sanctified, and so that He may be glorified; for there is always a reason for what we must face in this life. Sometimes, we are afforded those reasons now, and some we may not know until we get to Beulah Land.
Selah: 2 Timothy 1:8 NKJV — “Therefore do not be ashamed of the testimony of our Lord, nor of me His prisoner, but share with me in the sufferings for the gospel according to the power of God.”
2 Timothy 2:8-9 NKJV — “Remember that Jesus Christ, of the seed of David, was raised from the dead according to my gospel, for which I suffer trouble as an evildoer, even to the point of chains; but the word of God is not chained.”
Acts 26:28-29 NKJV — “Then Agrippa said to Paul, ‘You almost persuade me to become a Christian.’ And Paul said, ‘I would to God that not only you, but also all who hear me today, might become both almost and altogether such as I am, except for these chains.’”
Philippians 1:12-14 NKJV — “But I want you to know, brethren, that the things which happened to me have actually turned out for the furtherance of the gospel, so that it has become evident to the whole palace guard, and to all the rest, that my chains are in Christ; and most of the brethren in the Lord, having become confident by my chains, are much more bold to speak the word without fear.”
Philippians 4:22 NKJV — “All the saints greet you, but especially those who are of Caesar’s household.”
