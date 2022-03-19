Celebrate Passover Liberation Ezra 6:13-22
I. Our Record Will Be There (Ezra 6:13-15) The second temple was completed on March 12, 516 BC (verse 15). This completion was approximately 70 years after the destruction of Solomon’s temple. Instrumental in its completion were the ministries of Haggai and Zechariah in proclaiming the Word of God. Their preaching produced faithful action on the part of the people of Israel (reference 2 Timothy 3:16–17). God’s promise to his people is not forgotten. He is faithful in dark days. Ezra 6:14 seems to treat the decrees of the various kings — Cyrus in 539 BC, Darius in 520, and Artaxerxes in 458 and 445 — as the unified outworking of the one decree of God that his people could return and rebuild.
“And the elders of the Jews builded, and they prospered through the prophesying of” (verse 14) — The elders of the Jews, moreover, built, and they prospered through the prophesying of Haggai and Zechariah, who thereby effected the resumption of the work, and promised them success. This statement speaks to language used of the rule by which, or manner in which anything is done. The mentioning of Artaxerxes’ name indicates consideration his edict (Ezra 7:15, 21), which contributed to the maintenance, though not to the building, of the temple. (Keil & Delitszch)
II. The Great Celebration (Ezra 6:16-18) The dedication of the second temple was far less of a spectacle than that of Solomon’s temple — 100 bulls, 200 rams, 400 lambs, and 12 goats (verse 17) compared with 22,000 oxen and 120,000 sheep and goats (1 Kings 8:63; 2 Chronicles 7:5). Another diminishment was the absence of the ark of the covenant. There was also no king to lead the ceremony. The second temple even lacked (at this point) some of the ornamentation of the former temple. Yet despite the pessimism expressed earlier in Ezra 3:12 that the second temple would never rival the first, joy and celebration was the prevailing mood (Ezra 6:16). Central to the dedication ceremony is the need for atonement for sin. The sacrifices underlined that without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness of sins (Hebrews 9:22). There was a great deal of sin to confess. Ezra 6:17 reports that 12 goats were sacrificed, one for each tribe of Israel (not just for the returning tribes of Judah and Benjamin). The temple was for all Israel. Priests and Levites were reinstated according to the law (Exodus 29; Leviticus 8; Numbers 3; 8). The reinstatement of the priests was a testimony of their preservation during the long years of exile. (Zondervan)
Note: The sons of Israel, more exactly the priests and the Levites, and the rest of the sons of the captivity, kept the dedication of this house of God with joy by providing a sin-offering for all Israel, according to the number of the tribes of Israel, because the temple was intended for the entire covenant people, whose return to the Lord and to the land of their fathers, according to the predictions of the prophets, was hoped for and fulfilled (reference Ezekiel 37:15, Jeremiah 31:27).
III. The Joy of Passover (Ezra 6:19-21) A month after the dedication of the rebuilt temple, the exiles celebrate Passover on April 21, 516 BC. Passover exceeded all other festivals in importance. All males were summoned to appear. Passover, and the Festival of Unleavened Bread that followed it, marked the beginning of Israel’s history as a nation. Up until the first Passover, the major threat was Egypt (Exodus 7:1–6). At the Passover, the threat was God’s holy wrath against sin. The chosen lamb was sacrificed and subsequently eaten. The slain lamb symbolized substitution and sacrifice, as well as the safety of the covenant community. Originally the father of the household performed the sacrifice (Exodus 12:1-6), but by King Josiah’s time, the Levites offered the lamb (2 Chronicles 35:1-6).
IV. The God Who Makes Us Joyful (Ezra 6:22) In Ezra 2:40 we were told that 74 Levites had returned. When the first Passover is celebrated in the new temple, the Levites had work to do! The blood was carefully caught in a bowl by a priest and then handed to another until the priest closest to the altar of burnt offering at the center of the inner court could toss the blood against the base of the altar. The ritual was accompanied by the Levitical singing of the Hallel Psalms (Psalm 113–118). Following butchering of the animal, the priests would send the meat back home to be eaten. Young children would ask what the meaning of the ritual was, and the father of the house recited the exodus account (Exodus 12:24–27). The Passover was a symbol of the work of Christ (John 1:29; 1 Corinthians 5:7). There was a place at the table for non-Jews who had joined with the Jews in faith and trust in Yahweh, the God of Israel (Ezra 6:21). Passover was followed by a seven-day celebration of the Festival of Unleavened Bread, an event that was kept with great joy (verse 22). The festival was a reminder of the urgent manner of the escape from Egypt and the hand of God that was — and remains — upon his people.
Central Text: And the children of Israel, the priests, and the Levites, and the rest of the children of the captivity, kept the dedication of this house of God with joy. — Ezra 6:16
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
