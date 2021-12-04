Many if not all of the sermons on the radio and television programs of today, and even from the pulpits of the congregations, seem to be positive uplifting sermons. These sermons are meant to uplift the people, and to have a positive influence on a program so that you will think well of the program, or the preacher. They do not want to run off their listeners. We all want your support and should have a concern for the soul of mankind. The last thing that I want to do is to run my readers off so that you cease to read my articles.
There seems to be few sermons on the judgment of God and the evils and consequences of sin. However, as we represent God Almighty, we must not only represent mercy, grace, and the love of God, we must also represent the justice and vengeance of God. People must be made aware of the fact that each person will stand in judgment before God. As we look at examples from the Word of God, perhaps we can come to a more balanced view of God.
Many seem to look at religion with the view of “let’s see what I can get away with, test the limitations of God” or “really, how strict can God be?”
We all know that God is God of mercy and forgiveness not wanting any to perish. I ask for your patience as I try to represent God’s severity and justice. May the truth of His word be made known above all else.
So, how strict is God? We begin with the Garden of Eden when God tells Adam and Eve not to eat of the forbidden fruit, Genesis 3. We all know the story. Eve eats the fruit and gives it to Adam and he also eats. They begin to die at that point. They had everlasting life before this sin. Now, as a result, they begin to die physically, they are dead spiritually, and they are cast out of the Garden of Eden; the gate to the garden is barred to prevent them from reentry. Isn’t this what we consider to be harsh? No warnings, no three strikes and you are out? No, this is simply God’s justice. They had one command and were not able to keep it. They had to test the limits or boundaries of God.
Perhaps they thought, “Surely God cannot be all that strict, surely he will forgive us.”
From here, we go from one example to dozens of examples of similar situations. We can look at how God dealt with Cain and refused to accept his sacrifice. Cain was jealous of Abel and became angry and slew him. God cast him away from his family. He was not allowed to mingle with the society of his day and was caused to leave the presence of God, Genesis 4.
From here, we go to Genesis 6 and we read the account of Noah and the great global flood. Noah built an ark according to the instructions of God which took him over a 100 years to complete. He, his three sons and each one a wife were on the ark, eight people total, with all the animals. Noah preached for over 100 years to the population of the earth, giving them an opportunity to repent and to enter the ark with Noah. The people mocked Noah and his preaching and rejected an opportunity to enter the ark. The door of the ark was shut by God, it began to rain, and all the creation which took breath were destroyed in the flood except for those on the ark. Many of us would consider this a little severe and harsh, and too judgmental. God is supposed to be merciful and forgiving. Our picture of God does not fit this account. We must read and study the scriptures in order to have a true picture of God.
It is impossible to mention all the examples in the Bible, but there are some of particular interest.
We will look at the story of Nadab and Abihu, who offered unauthorized fire in worship to God.
“And Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron took either of them his censor, and put fire therein, and put incense thereon, and offered strange fire before the Lord, which He commanded them not. And there went out fire from the Lord, and devoured them, and they died before the Lord,” Leviticus 10:1-2 (KJV).
You see, they were disrespectful to God. God had given instructions on how they were conduct themselves and the proper source of fire they were to use. Their actions and attitude were incorrect before God. God’s justice was immediate and very severe.
Their life was required because of God’s justice. God’s instructions to them were simple to understand and to obey, dealing with the proper way to worship God. Once God has given instructions on how to worship Him, this eliminates man from changing what God’s will is. Any changes on man’s part would be disrespectful to God. Man changes the authorized worship to God to fit man’s desires and convenience, which brings us to another example.
King Saul took upon himself to offer an animal sacrifice to the Lord.
“Therefore said I, The Philistines will come down upon me to Gilgal, and I have not made supplication unto the Lord: I forced myself therefore, and offered a burnt offering. And Samuel said to Saul, Thou hast done foolishly: thou hast not kept the commandment of the Lord thy God, which He commanded thee: for now would the Lord have established thy kingdom upon Israel forever. But now thy kingdom shall not continue; for the Lord hath sought Him a man after His own heart, and the Lord hath commanded him to be captain over His people, because thou hast not kept that which the Lord commanded thee,” I Samuel 13:12-14 (KJV).
As we look at this example, we note that it was not proper for King Saul to offer an offering to God. Only a member of the Levitical priesthood was approved to offer sacrifices before God on behalf of the people.
All men will stand before God at the judgment. How strict will God be towards us? God has spoken, we had better know, understand, and obey Him as we worship and live our lives in holiness, and loving actions shown towards mankind. Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
