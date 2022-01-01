One of the tenderest pictures the Bible paints for us as Christians is that of the relationship of Christ and His Church.
We as individual Christians are the church. We have revealed for us through the scriptures that we, the church, are the bride of Christ.
“Wherefore, my brethren, ye also are become dead to the law by the body of Christ; that ye should be married to another, even to Him who is raised from the dead, that ye should bring forth fruit unto God,” Romans 7:4.
We are married to Christ. There are several verses that describe the love of Christ for the church. The church represents the believers in God and followers of Christ. The church, as a bride, has a tremendous responsibility to Christ.
The church is not something of a spur of a moment type thing but is prophesied in the Old Testament.
Many scriptures describe the church as the kingdom of God. It was pre-planned by the Father. Jesus came to do the will of the Father.
“And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build My Church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it,” Matthew 16:18.
The church was established in 30 AD. In the book of Acts chapter 2 we have documentation of the establishment of the church with Peter preaching that first gospel sermon in which over 3,000 souls were added to the church.
Later in the book of Acts, Paul charges the elders of the church, “Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over which the Holy Spirit hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which He hath purchased with His own blood,” Acts 20:28.
Christ died for the church, He shed His blood because of His love for man. Christ actually died for the entire world, once for all time — past, present and future. The church is made up of those who have accepted Christ as the Bridegroom and are now married to Him. The world has refused to be married to Christ and as such feel no obligation to Him.
Of all the relationships to serve as an allegory of the love relationship between Christ and the church, the relationship of a husband-wife is given. In the book of Ephesians 5:22-33 is described for us the relationship of a husband and wife.
Godly instructions are given as to how they are to treat one another. The following is a summary of these verses. A wife is to be in subjection to her husband, as she is in subjection to Christ, v22. The church is subject to Christ in everything, similar to this example, v24.
The wife is expected to respect her husband, v33. Husbands are told to love their wife three times during these verses: v25, 28, 33. Within this passage, the husband, because of his love, would be willing to die for his wife. Also the husband wants to always bring honor to his wife as she also keeps herself pure and clean and without blemish for her husband.
The conclusion of this scripture in v32 states, “This is a great mystery: but I speak concerning Christ and the church.” Please take the time to read and study these verses. Just as the husband and wife are now one flesh, we also are members of the body of Christ, of His flesh and bones. We are one with Christ.
One familiar passage that most Christians should know is Proverbs 31, in which the good woman is described. I want to suggest that this is the perfect woman or wife.
Every man should want to be married to a wife like this one. Read the passage for yourself. This woman is hard working, thrifty, brings honor to her husband, she is known by her good works, generous, she has honor from the community, her children call her blessed.
A man would be fortunate to have such a woman. Just think now with such a lovely woman that she also is blessed with the same character, and quality of husband. What love and respect they must have for one another.
This woman does everything for the sake of the family and the husband. This type of relationship is what is expected and desired by Christ as our groom.
So the church is submissive to Christ in a manner similar to a wife being submissive to her husband. So perhaps this brings on a new thought. We as men are required to be in the submissive role to Christ.
Women in general are accustomed to this. Perhaps this is something new to men. We must submit our will to the will of Christ in all things.
“Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He shall lift you up,” James 4:10. “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble,” James 4:6.
There is an abundance of scripture to prove this point. It can be a difficult thing to submit to another’s will and desires. However once we realize the tremendous benefits, as a result of our being submissive, we are willing to gladly do so.
The benefit of a longer life here upon this earth, a happier life with fulfillment of joy and love, sharing and kindness, and everything in a positive way of abundance. Not only will our relationship with God but also with other humans be amazing as we put aside our pride and humble ourselves before the throne.
All spiritual blessings are found in Christ. The two greatest of the commandments of God are absolutely fulfilled within our relationship as the church to the groom. To love God is the greatest commandment and the second is to love our fellow man.
Nothing is of greater importance than God and our fellow man. Jesus said if we love Him we will obey His commandments.
We want to extend a sincere invitation to all of our readers to come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
