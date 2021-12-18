There is a poem that I always like to read to the congregation at Christmas time. It’s titled “The Christmas Guest” and it was written by Helen Steiner Rice. In the poem, God tells a man named Conrad that He would be coming to visit as his special Christmas Guest.
Conrad is obviously ecstatic and prepares his shop in eager preparation. Finally, he hears a knock at the door and runs to open it expecting to see his Lord, but it was only a poor beggar. Conrad cares for the beggar and sends him on his way. Two more knocks would come respectively to Conrad’s door each being someone in need who Conrad helps out of the kindness of his heart.
As the hours of Christmas slip away, Conrad falls by his bed to pray and ask why God did not keep his promise.
Suddenly, soft in the silence, God responds to Conrad saying, “Lift up your head, for I kept my word. Three times My shadow crossed your floor, three times I came to your lonely door. For I was the beggar with bruised, cold feet. I was the woman you gave something to eat, and I was the child on the homeless street. Three times I knocked and three times I came in, and each time I found the warmth of a friend. Of all the gifts, love is the best, and I was honored to be your Christmas Guest.”
The moral of this poem is that we show forth our love for God in how that we love and treat one another.
I would point you to 1 John 3:14-19 which instructs us in how we ought to love one another. Specifically in the same manner in which God loved us.
Jesus said that if we love Him then we would keep His commandments and one of His main commandments for us is that we love one another as He has loved us. And wherewith did He love us? He laid down His life for you and me. Therefore, we also ought to lay down our lives one for another. If we do, it shows our love for God and how that we lay our lives down for Him.
Now, when it says to lay our lives down here in 1 John 3, it means to serve one another out of a pure heart with love (although, actually laying down one’s life in the most literal sense would not be out of the question if required).
Once we come to Christ, our lives are not our own anymore, so we lay them down for Jesus, serving and laboring for Him in love which will always lead to serving our neighbor.
In the poem, Conrad served three lowly and needy people, but all along he was really serving his Lord. The Bible says that we may entertain angels unaware. How much more is it then that the Lord manifest Himself and we entertain Him? Whether we serve a stranger that is our Lord in disguise, or we simply serve our brother it is all unto the Lord; for the Apostle Paul declared that we ought to do everything as unto the Lord and whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus.
Loved ones, the overarching theme that the Lord has put on my heart this Christmas season is that we love and serve one another. And not only fellow Christians, but strangers and all who we meet. Let us shine that glorious light of Christ because His light is THE ONLY BEACON Of HOPE that this darkened world has. So let your little light shine forth! Don’t hide it under a bushel, definitely don’t let Satan blow it out, but let it shine, let it shine, let it shine!
Jesus told a parable in Matthew 25 and He says that when He shall come in His glory He will separate the sheep from the goats.
To the sheep on His right hand he will say, “Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.”
The righteous will respond to Him, “When did we do such things to you.”
The Lord’s reply was, “Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”
When you see someone in need, help them if you can to the best of your ability. Love from the heart and serve one another.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
