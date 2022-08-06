“And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice; and there shall be one fold, and one shepherd.”
I was born on my paternal grandfather’s birthday. He had one other grandson, but I was decades younger. He also had one granddaughter and I’m certain he was equally proud of all of us.
The fact that he and I shared a birthday and that I didn’t have to share his attention may have been what made our relationship so special. Whatever it was, my papaw had a way of making me feel like I was the apple of his eye. I grew up feeling as if I were the only grandchild, even though I knew that wasn’t so.
I don’t know if you’ve ever thought of it this way, but every experience we have growing up, good or bad, plays a part in our spiritual formation.
I’m not saying that we are destined to be a product limited to our environment, but I am saying that our environment points us in certain directions and toward certain conclusions. Ultimately in the end, we alone are responsible for the choices we make, but it sure is easier to make informed decisions when we have been adequately informed.
In today’s verse, Jesus was sharing vital information with some of the Pharisees. Information that could have totally changed their view of what they had become. Let’s ask this question for a moment: Who exactly had they become?
This group is often portrayed as Jesus hating, condescending, self-righteous bigots. They are sometimes seen as a holier than thou board of religious authority figures.
I’m not certain how they viewed themselves as a whole. It’s quite possible that they were pious, but also sincere in their commitment to the religious responsibilities they held. Perhaps they thought that by their leadership they carried the responsibility and accountability for the success or failure of the Hebrew people in the eyes of God.
One thing we can safely deduce from their repeated conversations with Jesus is that they firmly embraced being a chosen people. They never seemed to waiver when it came to having God all to themselves. They were the apple of God’s eye and all non-Jews were of little to no value by comparison.
Now we must confess that scripture definitely teaches that they were a chosen people. They were the blood line that the Messiah would eventually come through. It was God’s promise to them going back several thousand years.
I suppose the shimmering rays of light that radiated from that truth blinded them to the possibility that God loved everyone, even Gentiles.
As a Gentile believer, I understand this truth very well, but those Pharisees had never even considered that Jews and non-Jews would ever be united as one in the eyes of God.
Let’s read it one more time …
“And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice; and there shall be one fold, and one shepherd.” John 10:16 KJV
We are familiar with Ephesians 4:5, “one Lord, one faith, one baptism,” but do we continue to find lines of separation today just as the Pharisees did then?
Deep down, do we differentiate between those who are like us and those who may be different?
It could be a difference in social status or the kind of car we can afford. It might be skin color or the verbal accent depicting where we grew up.
The ways to identify things that separate us are endless, but Jesus makes it plain over and over again that there is to be but one fold and one shepherd. That means that all who belong to Him are sheep. We are all in the same herd! We all are the apple of His Eye!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
