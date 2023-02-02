Have you ever met a visionary? They’re always talking about their dreams or goals, painting a picture of what might or will be, empowering your imagination like few others can. Folks like that can be refreshing. I like to dream. And I like to dream big.
Maybe you have done it before, like when the PowerBall Lottery payout gets to the hundreds of millions of dollars range. Have you ever had anyone ask you what you would do if you won it? You may start thinking of all the bills you could pay off: House, car, credit cards, which in and of itself would be quite a relief. But then you start thinking about the things you could buy, such as a new sports car or lifted truck. A new custom-built home would be nice, perhaps two with one on an ocean beach or high in the mountains.
While winning the lottery is fun to imagine, it can be an exercise in frustration if you’re burdened with the worries of debt. It can be just as easy to imagine the repo man coming for your car; but is that what you really want to imagine?
Imagination is a powerful thing. On an interpersonal level, we may say something and then wonder if we inadvertently offended someone. We can imagine a whole scenario with a heated argument and hurt feelings, when it may have been a simple misunderstanding.
Which reminds me of a joke: A couple were on their way to dinner when the girl mentions to her boyfriend, “Do you realize we’ve been dating six months?” The guy doesn’t respond, instead he gets a thoughtful look on his face and keeps driving. The girl immediately thinks, “Oh no, what have I done. Everything was going smoothly. Does he think I’m rushing our relationship? Has he had enough of me? Are we going to break up?” Finally, she can’t contain herself anymore and in despair asks, “What’s the problem?”
He glances at her, perplexed by her sudden change in demeanor, and says, “You said six months, I was just wondering if I’ve changed the oil since we started dating.”
We can imagine good things. Or we can think the worse.
“What does this have to do with projecting a vision,” you may ask?
It’s simple. What you think is what you speak. How you see yourself is more important than what anyone else thinks. As a man thinks in his heart, so is he (reference Proverbs 23:7). Additionally, our words follow our thoughts: For out of the abundance of the heart (or innermost self) the mouth speaks. This is what Jesus taught us (reference Matthew 12:34).
If you see yourself becoming successful, you will speak success. If you see yourself failing, you will speak that, as well. How you see yourself is what you will speak. And what you speak is what you’ll become.
James explained that the tongue is like a rudder on a ship or a bit in a horse’s mouth, turning the ship or horse in whatever direction we want them to go (reference James 3:3,4). If he had written that today, he would have compared the tongue to the steering wheel of a car, which allows us to direct the car where we want it to go.
If someone were to take a ship out of port without grasping the rudder, or hop on a horse’s back without grabbing the reins, or put a car into gear without holding the steering wheel, we know disaster could be on the horizon. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your point of view), our lives are the same. If we don’t speak the future we want, we’re going to get the future we’re speaking. And that could end in disaster.
“My mom and her mom before her both had fibromyalgia, I guess I’ll end up with it, too,” a despondent patient may say, not realizing the words she speaks are projecting a vision of her future.
It’s just as easy to say, “They may have had it before me, but it doesn’t mean I have to have it, too! I believe by His stripes I am healed,” and with that project a better vision.
What is the future you want? Do you have a vision for one? If not, what are the words you’re speaking? That’s the future you’re going to have.
Modern self-help advisors might encourage you to create a vision board, with pictures of the things you desire or the goals you have before you. This is nothing new; God encouraged us through a minor prophet to do the same.
“Write the vision, and make it plain on tablets, that he who reads it may run. For the vision is yet for an appointed time; but it speaks of the end, and does not lie. If it delays, wait for it; it will surely come, it will not delay,” (Habakkuk 2:2,3 (MEV]).
“But I don’t know what the future holds,” some may say.
I would encourage you to believe God’s word on the subject.
“For I know the plans that I have for you, says the Lord, plans for peace and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope,” (Jeremiah 29:11 (MEV]).
God only has good planned for you. Believe Him. Speak His word and His promises. Then you will be projecting a better vision for your life.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
