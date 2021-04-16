Nehemiah: The Captive Cupbearer Rebuilds Nation
Upon Nehemiah’s arrival at Jerusalem, he surveyed the wall and resolved to restore it (Nehemiah 2:11). Having arrived at Jerusalem and rested three days (as Ezra had also done, Ezra 8:32), he arose in the night, and some few men with him, to ride round the wall of the city and get a notion of its condition.
His reason for taking but few men with him is given in the following sentence: “I had told no man what my God had put in my heart to do for Jerusalem.”
Although he had come to Jerusalem with the resolution of fortifying the city by restoring its walls, he spoke of this to no one until he had ascertained, by an inspection of the wall, the magnitude and extent of the work to be accomplished. For, being aware of the hostility of Sanballat and Tobiah, he desired to keep his intention secret until he felt certain of the possibility of carrying it into execution. Hence, he made his survey of the wall by night and took but few men with him, and those on foot, for the sake of not exciting attention. The beast on which he rode was either a horse or a mule. (Biblical Commentary of the Old Testament)
“The valley gate” (verse 13) — So called because it led to the valley of Hinnom. “The dragon’s well” not mentioned elsewhere, but similar to the fountains of En-rogel, where Adonijah held his sacrificial feast, and of Gihon, (1 Kings 1:9; 3:8) and where Solomon was crowned, are plainly the original sanctuaries of Jerusalem. The former was by the “serpent’s stone,” and may perhaps be identified with “the dragon well” of Nehemiah 2:13. In Nehemiah 11:1, it is considered to be a spring opened by earthquake which subsequently disappeared. We have no reference to the name or to a well in the position described before or after “the dung gate,” probably, as the name seems to imply, the gate out of which the town refuse was carried.
“The fountain gate” (verse 14; reference Nehemiah 3:15 and 12:37) — On the east side of the mouth of the Tyropoeon Valley, the king’s pool, that is to say, Solomon’s pool. It lay to the east of the pool of Siloam.
“But there was no place for the beast to pass” because the path was blocked with the ruins of the walls.
“The brook” (verse 15) — namely, the Kidron; (note 2 Samuel 15:23) “And I turned back,” this reads as though Nehemiah did not finish his inspection of the walls.
J.C. Ryle believed that “we have here an instance of condensation on the part of the compiler, who at this point passes at once to the return journey without giving us sufficient material to judge whether the complete circuit of the walls was made.”
“And the rulers knew not” (verse 16) — As “rulers” occurs again later in this verse, it is perhaps better to read “guards.
“To the rest that did the work” — The work can only refer to the building of the walls; but these (the rulers) had not yet begun seeing for Nehemiah had not yet disclosed his purpose.
“The hand of my God” (verse 18) — That is to say God’s guidance. This did not, however, mean that human means were not to be made the most of, so he recalls the promise of the king of Persia.
“They strengthened their hands” — Namely, they took heart; the complete opposite of “weakening the hands” of someone, in the sense of discouraging by hindering, as it occurs in Ezra 4:4. (Arthur Peake)
“Geshem the Arabian” (verse 19) — Elsewhere in scripture he was called Gashmu (Nehemiah 6:6), may have been an independent diplomatic contingency possessing authority in Idumea, or in the desert country adjoining upon Ammon; but it seems quite as likely that he was merely the head of a body of Arab troops maintained by Sanballat at Samaria (Nehemiah 4:7). Sanballat, Tobiah, and Geshem are united so closely and act so much together (Nehemiah 4:1-7; 6:1, 2, 6, 12, 14) that it is difficult to suppose them to be three chieftains residing on three sides of Judaea, the north, the east, and the south, merely holding diplomatic intercourse with each other, which is the ordinary idea. Note that Tobiah is present with Sanballat in Samaria on one occasion (Nehemiah 4:3) and that Geshem and Sanballat propose a joint interview with Nehemiah on another (Nehemiah 6:2).
“Ye have no portion, nor right” (verse 20) — To be a citizen of Jerusalem was a high honor; and they would not permit those who did not belong to the tribes of Israel to dwell there. Observe, Zerubbabel gave the same answer to the Samaritans in Ezra 4:3. (Clarke)
