I came across a photo of a strange contraption on the internet the other day. It was an older item, as evident by the rust. It was a series of gears and spindles with a handle attached. My mind began to wonder what in the world someone did with that thing.
To understand the purpose of any item, a good place to start is with the inventor. For what purpose did they create it? Many times, while shopping with my wife and perusing cooking utensils, I have seen hand-held presses or grinders or peelers that, at first glance, I had no idea what they did. Someone would have to show it to me or demonstrate its use. It was always someone who understood its purpose and knew how to use it.
If we don’t know the purpose of an item, we’re subject to use it incorrectly. And sometimes we intentionally use things incorrectly. For example, when working on the motor of an automobile and a nut is stuck, a mechanic may decide to use an adjustable wrench as a hammer. That’s not the intended use of an adjustable wrench, but it may serve as one temporarily (and some mechanics say that’s all they are good for anyway). But to continually use a wrench as a hammer is not good on the wrench and it’s probably not good for whatever project you’re involved with either.
We understand everything we use in this life, whether it be tools or toys, appliances or applications, has a purpose for its creation. If you want to understand its use, you can look at the accompanying user’s manual, or instruction guide. Everything comes with some type of written material to help you understand how to take advantage of the item as the originator designed it.
Maybe that’s one of the problems our modern society is facing. Many have rejected the user’s guide for humanity, or the Bible. How can one understand their purpose if they’re cut off from the Creator and His instructional manual? And if you don’t know your purpose, perhaps you’ll be misused, like using an adjustable wrench as a hammer.
Nowhere today is this more evident than the misunderstanding of gender in the lives of young people. Our public education and many public forums reject the notion of God or the idea that the Bible is an acceptable guide for life.
I wonder how many know the promise, “For I know the plans that I have for you, says the Lord, plans for peace and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope” (Jeremiah 29:11 [MEV])?
I wonder how many have heard this statement, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; and before you were born I sanctified you” (Jeremiah 1:5 [MEV])?
I wonder how many have heard Jesus say, “Do not be afraid, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom” (Luke 12:32 [MEV])?
The Bible can give us hope and help us to understand who we are and what we were created to do. I wish I could say the church can do that, but unfortunately not every church understands their purpose either. Some churches are intent on creating followers of their traditions and rituals. They want you to follow their rules, their list of dos and don’ts. They would prefer you simply did what they tell you to do and not seek the Lord for yourself.
Just as every part of the body is different and has different functions, so we, as individual Christians, have a very specific purpose to fulfill in the body of Christ (reference 1 Corinthians 12:12–26). And the only way we’re going to know what we’re called to do, what our purpose is, is to talk to our Creator. Allow Him to lead us, guide us, and show us how we fit into the body, to reveal our role in the grand scheme of things. Otherwise, we may spend our whole life wondering what the point was and what was our purpose.
Oh, and the strange device I saw on the internet? It was an old-fashioned, hand-crank apple peeler.
