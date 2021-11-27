Good News for All Acts 10:34-47

I. God Accepts All People (Acts 10:34-35) As we close this dynamic series of lessons on “Praise to God,” the culmination of our study centers on all nations or people of the world who will come together in this eternal celebration of God’s glory and greatness! Rightfully so because God accepts all people (Revelation 7:9).

This chapter, commented theologian James Burton Coffman, is concerned exclusively with the conversion of Cornelius, the same event also being under consideration in Acts 11. Luke’s devotion to ample space in this narrative of a single conversion indicates significance and utter importance. It was in the conversion of this Roman centurion that the issue of receiving Gentiles into Christ was finally decided. Yes, other Gentiles had been saved prior to this; but it was upon the basis of their having first been proselytes to Judaism. Many of the earliest Christians (most of whom were Jewish) were willing to welcome Gentiles into the faith as proselytes first and Christians later. Cornelius’ baptism was the end of that, despite the fact of “Judaizers” continuing to advocate the old view for a considerable time afterward, as seen in the Pauline epistles, namely the Epistle to the Galatians.

Thusly, this devout Gentile who was obviously chosen by God for the special treatment afforded him is quite evident in such things as: (1) visitation from an angel, (2) hearing the gospel preached by one of the Twelve (Peter), and (3) having the Holy Spirit fall upon him in a manifestation suggesting that of Pentecost. Furthermore, the mere idea that a Gentile, a Roman soldier at that, was chosen for such blessings should be regarded as significant.

Bible scholar J.C. Ryle noted that, “In no case is there the slightest hint that the profession of a soldier is unlawful in the sight of God.”

There are some eight or 10 centurions mentioned in the New Testament, and without exception, they all appear in a favorable and commendable light. In the decadent condition of the Roman Empire at that time, the non-commissioned officers of the imperial army constituted something of a residual repository of the ancient virtues of honesty, sobriety, integrity and the fear of God. Only this could account for the number and character of the centurions mentioned in the New Testament. (Author note: Wow! How I would that I could write commentary like that!]

II. Peter Preaches the Gospel (Acts 10:36-38) “The word which he sent” (verse 36) — We read elsewhere in scripture that “He (God) sent his word, and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions.” (Psalm 107:20)

Preaching good tidings of peace through Jesus Christ is the idea here as it is presented. Or in a contemporary sense, “Gospelizing peace through Jesus Christ,” to coin the phrase utilized by A.T. Robertson. Hence, there is no other way to have real peace between individuals and God, between races and nations, than by Jesus Christ.

Almost this very language occurs in Ephesians 2:17 where Paul states that Jesus on the cross “preached (gospelized) peace to you who are afar off and peace to you who are near.”

Peter here sees what Paul will clarify later with great clearness. “He is Lord of all” is a triumphant parenthesis that Peter throws in as the reason for his new truth. Jesus Christ is Lord of all, both Jews and Gentiles.

III. Witnesses of the Resurrection (Acts 10:39-41) Lest these Gentiles be deterred from believing in Christ, and take offence at his cross, the apostle Peter preached unto them (Gentiles) the resurrection, which suddenly and powerfully followed. And this he tells them was unquestionable, as appeared by all the ways that anything can be proved by; Christ was seen, and heard, and felt after his resurrection, as the beloved disciple tells us, 1 John 1:1, and manifested his victory over death for us. (Matthew Poole)

Fellow preachers, God forbid that we do any less!

IV. Preach the Gospel to All People (Acts 10:42-43) “And he commanded us” (verse 42) — The last commission which the risen Redeemer gave to the apostles, required them: (1) to proclaim to the people of Israel and, (2) to testify (namely, to all men, without the restriction), that he was himself appointed by God, as the Judge of the living and the dead. The latter phrase, again, involves the conception of universality, referring to all mankind, and to all ages of the world. But the most distinct statement of the truth that there is salvation in Christ for all as it occurs in verse 43. And so it is that at the close of this address, “Everyone who believes in him, will receive the forgiveness of sins,” that Peter declares that such is the unanimous testimony of all the prophets, evidently assuming that Cornelius and his friends were not unacquainted with the predictions of the prophets of Israel. (Lange’s Commentary)

V. Pentecost is Repeated Among the Gentiles (Acts 10:44-47) In conclusion, we discover that Peter reached Caesarea and preached to Cornelius and those who were gathered together. How different this message from those he delivered in Jerusalem. There are a few introductory remarks followed by a declaration of the facts concerning Jesus of Nazareth. Then he pressed the message home to their hearts.

“To Him give all the Prophets witness that through His Name whosoever believeth on Him shall receive remission of sins.”

This was his last word to the assembled company. It is the first time we find the word “whosoever” in this book. He had nothing to say to this Gentile company about repentance and baptism. His message was interrupted. They believed and the Holy Spirit fell on them.

Something new had taken place. On Pentecost, it meant water baptism as a condition of receiving the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38) and the remission of sins; in Samaria the Apostles Peter and John, according to the wisdom of God, had to lay on hands, but here without water baptism and laying on of hands the Holy Spirit came upon the Gentiles. Nor was there any process of seeking, surrendering, examining themselves, giving up, praying for it, but by hearing of faith, in believing the message of the Gospel the Holy Spirit fell on them. And to show that every barrier between Jew and Gentile had been removed, that nothing inferior had been bestowed upon Gentiles than that which came upon the believing Jews on the day of Pentecost, Cornelius, his kinsmen and friends spoke with tongues and magnified God. It was the conclusive evidence that Gentiles, uncircumcised and unbaptized, received the Holy Spirit like the Jews.

Water baptism follows. Up to this chapter, water baptism preceded the gift of the Holy Spirit. This shows the place water baptism holds on the ground of grace. Water baptism has no place in the proclamation of the Gospel of Grace. It is not a means of grace, nor a sacrament. Peter, however, does not slight nor ignore baptism.

“Can any man forbid water?”

Then he commanded them to be baptized in the name of the Lord. (Gaebelein’s Annotated)

In a slightly abbreviated fashion, I will close this “praiseworthy” series by stating somewhat the renown words of the late radio commentator Paul Harvey, “and that my friend is the rest of the story.” (Author note: forgive me for the overreach but I simple could not resist including that quote) Peace & goodwill!

Central Text: Then Peter opened his mouth, and said, Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: But in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him. — Acts 10:34-35

Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.

