This chapter, commented theologian James Burton Coffman, is concerned exclusively with the conversion of Cornelius, the same event also being under consideration in Acts 11. Luke’s devotion to ample space in this narrative of a single conversion indicates significance and utter importance. It was in the conversion of this Roman centurion that the issue of receiving Gentiles into Christ was finally decided. Yes, other Gentiles had been saved prior to this; but it was upon the basis of their having first been proselytes to Judaism. Many of the earliest Christians (most of whom were Jewish) were willing to welcome Gentiles into the faith as proselytes first and Christians later. Cornelius’ baptism was the end of that, despite the fact of “Judaizers” continuing to advocate the old view for a considerable time afterward, as seen in the Pauline epistles, namely the Epistle to the Galatians.
Thusly, this devout Gentile who was obviously chosen by God for the special treatment afforded him is quite evident in such things as: (1) visitation from an angel, (2) hearing the gospel preached by one of the Twelve (Peter), and (3) having the Holy Spirit fall upon him in a manifestation suggesting that of Pentecost. Furthermore, the mere idea that a Gentile, a Roman soldier at that, was chosen for such blessings should be regarded as significant.
Bible scholar J.C. Ryle noted that, “In no case is there the slightest hint that the profession of a soldier is unlawful in the sight of God.”
There are some eight or 10 centurions mentioned in the New Testament, and without exception, they all appear in a favorable and commendable light. In the decadent condition of the Roman Empire at that time, the non-commissioned officers of the imperial army constituted something of a residual repository of the ancient virtues of honesty, sobriety, integrity and the fear of God. Only this could account for the number and character of the centurions mentioned in the New Testament. (Author note: Wow! How I would that I could write commentary like that!]
Preaching good tidings of peace through Jesus Christ is the idea here as it is presented. Or in a contemporary sense, “Gospelizing peace through Jesus Christ,” to coin the phrase utilized by A.T. Robertson. Hence, there is no other way to have real peace between individuals and God, between races and nations, than by Jesus Christ.
Almost this very language occurs in Ephesians 2:17 where Paul states that Jesus on the cross “preached (gospelized) peace to you who are afar off and peace to you who are near.”
Peter here sees what Paul will clarify later with great clearness. “He is Lord of all” is a triumphant parenthesis that Peter throws in as the reason for his new truth. Jesus Christ is Lord of all, both Jews and Gentiles.
Fellow preachers, God forbid that we do any less!
“To Him give all the Prophets witness that through His Name whosoever believeth on Him shall receive remission of sins.”
This was his last word to the assembled company. It is the first time we find the word “whosoever” in this book. He had nothing to say to this Gentile company about repentance and baptism. His message was interrupted. They believed and the Holy Spirit fell on them.
Something new had taken place. On Pentecost, it meant water baptism as a condition of receiving the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38) and the remission of sins; in Samaria the Apostles Peter and John, according to the wisdom of God, had to lay on hands, but here without water baptism and laying on of hands the Holy Spirit came upon the Gentiles. Nor was there any process of seeking, surrendering, examining themselves, giving up, praying for it, but by hearing of faith, in believing the message of the Gospel the Holy Spirit fell on them. And to show that every barrier between Jew and Gentile had been removed, that nothing inferior had been bestowed upon Gentiles than that which came upon the believing Jews on the day of Pentecost, Cornelius, his kinsmen and friends spoke with tongues and magnified God. It was the conclusive evidence that Gentiles, uncircumcised and unbaptized, received the Holy Spirit like the Jews.
Water baptism follows. Up to this chapter, water baptism preceded the gift of the Holy Spirit. This shows the place water baptism holds on the ground of grace. Water baptism has no place in the proclamation of the Gospel of Grace. It is not a means of grace, nor a sacrament. Peter, however, does not slight nor ignore baptism.
“Can any man forbid water?”
Then he commanded them to be baptized in the name of the Lord. (Gaebelein’s Annotated)
In a slightly abbreviated fashion, I will close this “praiseworthy” series by stating somewhat the renown words of the late radio commentator Paul Harvey, “and that my friend is the rest of the story.” (Author note: forgive me for the overreach but I simple could not resist including that quote) Peace & goodwill!
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.