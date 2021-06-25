As we look at the worship services of various denominations we do see a variety of worship practices.
I have known of congregations having a contemporary (or modern) worship service and also more of a traditional worship service. The members are able to choose which type of worship services they prefer
to attend, an early worship service or a later service.
The main difference is centered around the music.
Some worship services seem to have a block party style of worship with hard rock, head banging music with dancing and jumping around. Others seem to be more controlled and serious with traditional music that goes back over many years.
Not only is the music different but the preaching styles have changed also. Some preachers fail to preach the hailfire and brimstone type sermons. Some preach only positive, uplifting sermons.
Some preachers teach very little Bible, using only one verse during their entire sermon. The Christian faith is based upon the Bible and all Christians are urged to know the Word, from the Word itself.
Many Christians only know what they hear from the pulpit and classes they attend. Many Christians are ignorant as to where to find certain teachings or doctrines from the Word.
Today let us look at some examples in the Word of God; of vain worship, inappropriate worship and unacceptable worship. Jesus taught of the Pharisees and religious leaders of His day, “But in vain do they
worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.” —Matthew 15:9, KJV
Those considered to be the most sincere in their religion, by man, were told that their practices of religion were empty; and that their source of religion came from the teachings of man, not God. Now let us look at some examples of improper worship recorded for us in God’s Word.
As we go back to the beginning of God’s Word in Genesis chapter 4 we have the story of the sacrifice of Cain, which is rejected by God; also Able’s sacrifice is acceptable to God.
Verses 3-5 state, (KJV) “And in the process of time it came to pass, that Cain brought of the fruit of the ground an offering unto the Lord. And Able, he also brought of the firstlings of the flock and of the fat thereof. And the Lord had respect unto Able and to his offering. But unto Cain and to his offering He had no respect. And Cain was very wroth, and his countenance fell.”
The point is that something was wrong with the sacrifice of Cain. Either his offering was not according to the instructions of the Lord or perhaps his attitude was wrong as he presented his offering. Probably both were incorrect, the offering and his attitude.
Hebrews 11:4 gives some insight into this, “By faith Able offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, God testifying of his gifts: and by it being dead yet
speaketh.” (KJV).
This means that God not only approved of the offering of Able, but also of his attitude of faith as he offered it to God.
Another example of inappropriate service to God is found in the book of Leviticus 10:2 (KJV) — “Now Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron, took either of them his censer, and put fire therein, and put incense therein, and offered strange fire before the Lord, which He commanded them not. And there went out fire from the Lord, and devoured them, and they died before the Lord.”
The sons of Aaron the high priest of God did something totally contradictory to the teachings of God. Instructions had been given as to
proper service to God and these two men chose to change things to their convenience or satisfaction.
They paid for their lack of respect to God and His word. Like Cain they thought they could change the instructions of God.
One more example is that of Saul, the first king of Israel. Before going into battle Israel consulted with God through Samuel the judge of Israel and prophet of God. The Philistines were upon the Israelites.
Israel was waiting for Samuel to offer a burnt offering to God in order to get His approval. Samuel was late, the battle was being forced upon the Israelites. An offering must be given to God.
Times were urgent, an offering should be given to receive God’s blessing upon their army. Saul was reaching desperation. He chose to give the offering himself even though he was not approved of God to sacrifice
an offering.
He was not qualified. He gave the burnt offering anyway.
“Therefore said I, The Philistines will come down upon me to Gilgal, and I have not made supplication unto the Lord: I force myself therefore, and offered a burnt offering. And Samuel said to Saul, Thou hast done foolishly: thou hast not kept the commandment of the Lord thy God, which He commanded thee: for now would the Lord have established thy kingdom upon Israel forever. But now thy kingdom shall not continue: the Lord has sought Him a man after His own heart, and the Lord has commanded him to be captain over His people, because thou hast not kept that which the Lord commanded thee” — I Samuel 13:12-13, KJV
The Lord has now rejected King Saul as His representative king over Israel. The bloodline of Saul would cease to reign over Israel. God now has chosen a new bloodline through another leader we now know as King David.
I am not writing to condemn or to judge any person and his worship to God. I only want to make all aware of inappropriate worship.
In the days of Jesus there was vain worship. We must make every effort to make sure that our worship is acceptable to God and that we are doing so in complete compliance to His word.
Hopefully you take your worship seriously in praise to God and in unity of His word. There are consequences to vain worship and tremendous hope for us as we strive to keep our worship pure and holy before God.
God is of greatest concern as we worship. We can only know how to worship God as we search the scriptures and understand biblical principles.
Jesus said, “God is a Spirit: and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth” — John 4:24, KJV
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
