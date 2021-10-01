Steven, called to be a minister of our Lord Jesus Christ, to the Church that sojourns at Athens. Grace and Peace be unto you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, given that the harvest season is upon us, I find it wholly appropriate to write to you concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, who, when He shall come, will gather His saints unto Himself and cast the wicked into the lake of fire.
Allow me also to put you in remembrance of the parable that He spoke to His holy Apostles in accordance with such teaching: “The kingdom of heaven is likened unto a man which sowed good seed in his field: But while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat, and went his way. But when the blade was sprung up, and brought forth fruit, then appeared the tares also. So the servants of the householder came and said unto him, Sir, didst not thou sow good seed in thy field? from whence then hath it tares? He said unto them, An enemy hath done this. The servants said unto him, Wilt thou then that we go and gather them up? But he said, Nay; lest while ye gather up the tares, ye root up also the wheat with them. Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather ye together first the tares, and bind them in bundles to burn them: but gather the wheat into my barn.” (Matthew 13:24b-30 KJV).
Our Lord often used parables to convey heavenly truths in ways that we could understand by using earthly examples. The subject of our Lord’s parable here is the “kingdom of Heaven” and in the story when our Lord speaks of tares, what He means is weeds. Now, in my research concerning these things, I found out that the weeds referenced here are very specific to Israel. This type is poisonous, and it gives a very bitter taste to bread if it gets mixed in with the wheat.
In the parable, this is why the servants were so concerned when they discovered the tares in the field. Further, these tares resemble wheat so closely, it’s hard to tell the difference even by sifting. Which is why the farmer forbade the workers from gathering them up, lest they accidentally root up the wheat too before the time.
Instead, the farmer instructs the workers, “Let both grow together until the harvest: and then we will separate them. We will gather the tares first and burn them but the wheat we will safely gather into the barn.”
Now, as I said before, Jesus is using earthly concepts that the people understood to explain the nature of heavenly things. This lesson of wheat and weeds was not spoken so that we may have wisdom when it comes to planting our garden, but rather this is for us to have spiritual wisdom concerning the Kingdom of God and His Church.
Saints, I would have you know that the Kingdom of Heaven is here, and it’s present on earth as we speak. As long as the Church is here, then so is the Kingdom of Heaven. In His first coming, He established it, when He comes again, we shall see the fullness of it and its culmination. When we think of wheat and tares in the Kingdom of God, it’s not concerning people in Heaven who shouldn’t be, but rather it’s concerning fake followers of Jesus in the Church today.
Further, if you notice in the parable who is it who “plants” or sows these tares? Jesus says, “an enemy.” And who is the enemy of the Church? It’s not flesh and blood for our brother and Apostle, Paul, said we don’t wrestle against flesh and blood but against principalities, powers, and spiritual wickedness in high places. Beloved, there is none more spiritually wicked than Satan himself.
Satan sows in fake Christians among the church to disrupt and stifle her purpose, which is the preach the Gospel to every creature. And more so to cause strife and division among the body, to cause hurt and pain, anger, and heartache and to ruin our witness. These tares are poisonous and bitter when mixed in with the wheat! The false followers bring forth bitterness and are harmful to the body of Christ.
Now, there are tares in every congregation and there are no exceptions for there is one field of Jesus Christ. We may be tempted to think this person or that person may be a tare in the body, but truthfully, it’s not our place to judge or to pluck them up, lest we accidentally pull up real wheat or a true believer. We are all at different levels in our walk with the Lord. The person you may think is a tare may just be immature and a babe in the faith. What they need is not judgement or disdain, but love, prayer and discipleship. For truly, God has begun a good work in us all and He will complete it at the day of Christ. If we are of Christ, then we are a people of love. Did not Paul write in his first epistle to the Corinthians that “love thinks no evil”? We should not be quick to point fingers or accuse, lest we be considered the children of Satan for he is the “accuser of the brethren.”
Notwithstanding, there are some signs of a tare in the body. These “weeds,” as I said, are constantly causing issues, creating strife and division. They are not Christ-like, nor do they try to be. Sometimes they don’t know much about the Christian walk; sometimes they do and can say very wise and crafty things as though they’re a seasoned follower of Jesus. I would put you in remembrance, dear brothers and sisters, that even the devil himself can quote the book.
Tares are lukewarm people in their hearts and most of them are always at the gathering of believers every time the doors are open. Some come because they have other agendas: They are looking for a social club or some self-help, inspirational mumbo jumbo. Some come to rub elbows and network for business. They are sown in among us in every congregation!
It’s hard for us to sort between genuine and the imitation because most times they can look nearly identical. Our scriptures say that man looks on the outside, but God knows the heart, and nothing is hidden from him! Even so, there is one that will indeed separate the wheat from the weeds. When the Lord of the harvest comes, and this earth is reaped then He shall separate for the Lord knows those who are his! There will be no fooling Him. Truly, our Lord Jesus Christ is coming again! When He comes, He is coming in judgement, and all will stand before the judgement seat of Christ.
Even certain men who “preach” have entered in appearing as wheat, yet they are poisonous weeds that drag the unsuspecting to Hell! We allow ourselves to get so riled and tied up in the venom of distraction in the affairs of this life all while the harvest is at hand. It is more profitable if we get our minds on the things of the Lord. We had better watch and pray, do the work that’s been given us and wait for the Lord, lest we too are gathered among the tares.
Saints, the time of harvest is at hand — be prepared and be ready! I say to you today, keep your eyes on the Lord. Do not be turned to the left or the right by tares or otherwise. When the Lord of the harvest comes, rest assured that His people, the wheat, shall be gathered safely into His barn, that is into heaven with Him. But woe to the tares! For He shall utterly burn them with fire, and they shall be cast into Hell where their worm never dies, and the fire is never quenched.
My fellow heirs of salvation, know that you are precious in His sight. Cling to Him ever more as the days count down to His coming and He shall establish strength in your hearts in a time of need. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
