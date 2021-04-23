Almost everyone has a watermelon memory that involves spittin’ seeds. Mine is a hot summer afternoon on the coast of Virginia in the early ’70s.
The seeded, oval watermelons were more prevalent in those days (it would be years before I saw a seedless, round one). To have a slice of cold watermelon on a hot summer day was quite a treat. In my mind’s eye, I can see my mom carefully cutting the watermelon in half and then half again and half once again until thick slices were formed. And because I was a kid, I didn’t care about the stickiness nor the mess. I just wanted to enjoy some of that succulent fruit.
What about the seeds? I just spit them out.
As the years went by, I figured out how to eat watermelon with a fork and knife such that I could eliminate the seeds from each bite, thereby negating the need to expectorate (a word I learned from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”).
However, I still have that memory of spittin’ seeds.
And then I realized spittin’ seeds is a good example of how words work. The words you speak are the seeds for your future. Jesus had a whole parable we call “The Sower Sows the Word” (reference Mark 4).
What if every word you said was a seed you planted?
You may think that idea is outrageous, but it’s not far from the truth.
The Bible records, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof” (Proverbs 18:21).
Think of every word you say as planting a seed. Do you really want the harvest from each of those words? Just imagine if every word came to pass immediately.
“That tickled me to death!”
Boom! You’re dead.
“I’m not very good with names.”
Suddenly, you remember no one’s name.
“If it wasn’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all.”
Then your tire goes flat.
The concept seems outlandish because we are used to saying anything with seemingly little or no consequence.
But keep in mind the caution of Jesus, “For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned” (Matthew 12:37).
I have learned over the years, if someone comes to me to discuss a problem, I can typically understand how they got into their current situation within the first 10 minutes of the conversation. The words they speak reveal their heart.
Or as the King James Version records it, “But those things which proceed out of the mouth come forth from the heart” (Matthew 15:18a).
The harvest they are reaping today is a result of the seeds they sowed in previous seasons. If they are reaping strife, sickness, or torment, it is because that is the seeds they sowed. If they are reaping peace, love, and joy, it is for the same reasons; that is the seeds they sowed.
So, what seeds or you spittin’? Are you enjoying life? Are you controlling your tongue? Or does you tongue take you in directions you never intended to go?
If you can control your tongue, you’re close to perfection.
At least, that’s what James, the half-brother of Jesus, tells us: “If any man offend not in word, the same is a perfect man, and able also to bridle the whole body” (James 3:2).
But controlling the tongue is one of the most challenging things there is. Try to stop yourself from saying whatever pops in your mind. That’s the problem a lot of folks have, they have no filter. Whatever thought they have in their head comes out their mouth.
Do you want to control your tongue? You can use the old advice of counting to 10 before you speak. Or you can simply remain silent. It may be better to sow no seed, than seeds you’ll regret.
I have challenged people to carry a recording device and capture every word they speak for a day. Then go back and listen to the words that are coming out of their mouth. If the words were seeds, would they want to reap that harvest? If not, they may want to change their vocabulary.
What kind of seeds are you spittin’?
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
