I don’t know if you have ever considered the number of Old Testament prophecies concerning Christ or not. I counted about 115 of them. This does not include prophecies concerning the church and the kingdom.
The earliest prophecy, of course, would be Genesis 3:15, “And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed; He shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise His heel.”
This passage is fulfilled in the death of Jesus on the cross of Calvary. This scripture was written by Moses around 1500 BC. Creation and this scene happened long before this time. Moses through inspiration wrote the first five books of the Bible. God’s word was revealed to Moses and he wrote of the things he was instructed to write.
Can you imagine the odds of the scripture being fulfilled some 1,500 years later by Jesus? Then you add all the other prophecies of Christ in with this and the odds are astronomical. I don’t know if there is a large enough number to figure it out. All of these prophecies being fulfilled is an argument for the inspiration of God to the scriptures. We must realize that the Bible is the actual word of God. God created us then He left an owners manual for humans to know where they came from and how to live a lifestyle that is best for all mankind.
“Now the Lord had said to Abram, Get out of your country, from your family and from your father’s house, to a land that I will show you. I will make you a great nation; I will bless you and make your name great; and you shall be a blessing. And I bless those who bless you, and I will curse those who curse you; and in you shall all the families of the earth be blessed,” Genesis 12:1-3.
I have a note in my Bible that says this promise was given to Abram 5 times, that all the families of the earth were to be blessed through his seed, meaning Jesus Christ. This promise is also given to Isaac, his son, then also to Jacob, the son of Isaac. Jacob’s name was changed to Israel from which we have the 12 tribes of Israel. What an amazing promise as we see it being fulfilled. They did indeed become a great nation especially under the rule of King David and King Solomon. They were a world power at that time. Due to becoming unfaithful to God, the nation of Israel has diminished and practically disappeared at times. Jesus is that seed in whom all the nations of the world would be blessed through the church and a knowledge of the word.
In Hosea 11:1, it states that God will call His Son out of Egypt. This is fulfilled in Matthew 2:14-15. Shortly after the birth of Jesus, Herod sent his soldiers to the city of Bethlehem to slaughter all the male children under age two. He had heard that a king was born and he wanted to eliminate his competition for the throne. Mary and Joseph took Jesus and fled to Egypt shortly before this. Then they received word when Herod died and they returned. The writer of Matthew informs us that his record fulfills that prophecy.
In Zechariah 9:9, we have the prophecy that the King would enter the city riding upon a colt the foal of an ass. This is fulfilled in John’s gospel account, John 12:13-15. Hopefully we are all familiar with this story of history where Jesus does come into the city riding on a colt and the crowd before spread their garments on the ground before Him and also palm leaves.
They cried, “Hosanna: Blessed is the King of Israel that comes in the name of the Lord.”
Now we celebrate Palm Sunday.
Psalm 41:9 predicts the betrayal of Jesus by a friend which is fulfilled in John 13:18-19. We all as Christians should know the story of Judas who betrayed Christ. He sold Him out for 30 pieces of silver which is prophesied in the Old Testament, Zechariah 11:12, and is fulfilled in the New Testament, Matthew 26:14-15.
Isaiah, who prophesied 700 years before Christ was born, made several predictions of the suffering servant. Isaiah 53:7 tells of suffering that he would have to endure and as a sheep led to the slaughter, He opened not His mouth. This is fulfilled in Matthew 26:62-63 and also in Matthew 27:12. It was Isaiah also who prophesied that He would be born of a virgin, Isaiah 7:14, which is fulfilled in the first few chapters of Matthew and Luke.
As Jesus hung on the cross, soldiers cast lots for the articles of clothing which had belonged to Him. This was prophesied in Psalm 22:18 and fulfilled in Matthew 27:35. He was hated without cause, or we could say he was innocent of all charges, prophesied in Psalm 69:4 and fulfilled in John 15:24-25. Now isn’t it truly amazing at the number of prophesies fulfilled by Jesus. These are only a few. What if we went through each one? To have one of these prophesies to come to pass 1,500 years later with the specific details given is amazing. To have these seven above to come to pass would certainly be worth the time to investigate. To have over a 100 to come to pass is indeed the work of God. Surely we can all see this.
As I read my Bible, I come across many passages that say something similar to what Peter the Apostle said in the book of Acts 2:16, “But this is what was spoken by the prophet Joel.”
Lots of times, the name of a specific prophet is mentioned in a fulfillment of a scripture. There are references to David, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Daniel, Moses and so many others in the New Testament as they are quoted or referred to in making a prophecy.
Many times there will be no name but simply said, I Corinthians 15:3b, “Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures.”
Please note in your Bible, as you read, the times others are quoted or a reference is made like according to the scriptures. You will feel your faith being stronger and your trust in God.
Please come worship with us. All are welcome.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
