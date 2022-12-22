History is so very important in understanding why we are where we are at. We trace back world history, national history, individual history as we trace a family tree, and even church history serves to teach us valuable lessons.
As we look back at church history, it records of the truth of things that actually happened. Hopefully it will give us many lessons of life and understanding of God’s expectations and blessings offered to mankind.
We must begin at the founding of the church. Jesus predicted it to come shortly during His life here upon earth. Jesus states that He will build His church. Also, we are taught that He purchased the church with His own blood. Jesus is the head of the church which is His body. Jesus rules the church through the Word, the teaching of the Scriptures. Jesus has complete authority in heaven and on earth.
The church actually began in 30 AD on the Day of Pentecost as recorded in Acts 2. Peter preached that first gospel sermon in which 3,000 responded to the message and were baptized, and God added to the church those who were being saved. From this time, the church flourished and grew like wildfire. The resurrection message of Christ was new and hope of our eternal life. In spite of persecution and martyrdom, church growth was tremendous. People were willing to suffer persecution and even death on behalf of their faith in Christ Jesus, the hope of our own resurrection. A person does not die for which they do not believe or suffer persecution willingly.
From the book of Acts, we note that the apostles and disciples converted to the Christian faith began to spread out from Jerusalem and Samaria to the rest of the known world spreading the Christian faith and establishing congregations almost everywhere they went. There was a lot of Jewish persecution which hindered the work in a few cities and no church was established there. The apostles went everywhere confirming the Word through miracles as proof they were speaking on behalf of God. Miraculous gifts were given to help these new congregations to grow and mature. Inspired knowledge and prophecy and speaking in tongues were given as well as the ability to heal the sick and many other gifts.
These gifts were temporary until the complete Word was written and was able to be copied. The letters of Paul, Peter, John, James, Jude, as well as the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John were copied and collected to form the written Word. Most of these men were eyewitnesses of the life of Jesus. All were inspired of the Holy Spirit to write the message of Jesus. From 30 AD to 70 AD, the gospel had already spread throughout the known world down into Africa, over into Syria and into the Babylonia area, up into Asia Minor, Greece and Europe and into Rome, Italy. In 70 AD, the center of religious authority of the Jews was destroyed as Rome destroyed Jerusalem. The Jews were destroyed as a nation and as a religion at this time. They will never again worship as under the Law of Moses. It will never happen.
False teaching has always been a part of the challenge against the Lord’s church, even from the beginning of being established. The Jews could not seem to let go of the Old Law or the Law of Moses if you prefer. The authority of the religious system was being challenged. There were many in high places and making a great living off the old system. They did not want to give up their authority and recognition and power.
Over the next 500-plus years, there were power struggles over the church until the Catholic church was established and the first pope was established in 606 in Rome. This church is nothing like the New Testament Church. This church created things like the worship to Mother Mary, sprinkling and pouring for baptism, the worship of saints, the pope speaking as if he is God, purgatory, and many other doctrines that are foreign to the New Testament teachings.
The early church had no earthly headquarters with a dictator as its head but was independent from other congregations. The early church wanted all men to have knowledge and understanding of the word of God. The New Testament Church still existed throughout the world alongside the Catholic church, but perhaps was in hiding. This began the period known as the Dark Ages.
Under the Catholic rule, they went back in a similar way to the Old Testament rule and authority that the message of God came through the priesthood. Catholicism teaches that you do not need to read your Bible for yourself, that they will explain to you what you need to know. They have kept the people ignorant of the true Word of God. Thus, the Dark Ages lasted for about 1,000 years.
Men as Martin Luther, John Calvin, John Wesley and many others began to wake up and to see the corruption of the Catholic church and so begins the Great Awakening. These men try to reform the Catholic church but are excommunicated and persecuted by the church in Rome. We now have the beginning of the protestant religions in which they protest against some of the Catholic doctrines but still have not a pure faith in serving the New Testament writings. These were all great men who meant well and perhaps were a lot more conservative than the followers of their teachings. Martin Luther, for instance, did not want his followers to call themselves by his name (the Lutheran faith) but to simply call themselves Christians.
During the late 18th century and early 19th century, while this great nation was forming, there was a call to return to New Testament Christianity, to restore the New Testament Church as recorded in the Word of God. This nation was founded upon Christian principles, not Judeo-Christian principles. There is once again a plea of retuning to the Bible, to speak where the Bible speaks and to be silent where the Bible is silent. There is a plea for “thus saith the Lord” and unity of faith. God condemns division. The Bible teaches a unity in faith that we all teach, preach, and practice all the same thing, that we all speak the same things. It is always a challenge to keep the faith from turning liberal.
Please come worship with us as we seek only the truth of God’s word.
