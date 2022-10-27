David is Anointed as King
1 Samuel 16:1-13
I. Samuel is Sent to Anoint David as King (1 Samuel 16:1-3)
Regarding this narrative, theologian James Burton Coffman recorded, “This chapter is the natural continuation of the last one.”
Time marches on regardless of the readiness or unreadiness of men; and the rejection of Saul as king of Israel in the last chapter required that a successor be chosen.
"It was God's purpose that David should be anointed at this time as Saul's successor and as the ancestor and type of God's Christ. It was not God's purpose that Samuel should stir up a war by setting up David as Saul's rival. Therefore, secrecy was a necessary part of this transaction."
Historically speaking, Jesse's genealogy is given in Ruth 4:18-22 all the way back to Judah and his daughter-in-law, Tamar. Thus, David was the great-grandson of Boaz and Ruth.
Interestingly, the first king of Israel was from Gibeah in Benjamin, but the second was from Bethlehem in Judah. In the foreknowledge of God, Christ was to be born in Bethlehem; and it was most appropriate that the great Old Testament type of Christ should also have been born in Bethlehem, although no mention of that specific detail is made here. A more contemporary perspective would have us to know that Bethlehem is the modern Beit Lahm about six miles south-southwest of Jerusalem.
In the light of verse 2, it is unnecessary to speculate on why Samuel was reluctant to go to Bethlehem to anoint Saul's successor. He tells us here that he was afraid Saul would kill him. This also reflects back on Samuel's accompanying Saul to worship after refusing at first to do so (1 Samuel 15:31) where the same reason probably influenced Samuel's action in that incident.
II. Samuel Obeyed the Lord (1 Samuel 16:4-5)
Bible scholar Charles Ward Smith would have us to know that this shows you how far Saul has strayed from the Lord, and the things of the Lord, that he would actually kill the prophet of God.
Samuel realized this and responded, "Lord if he hears I'm going to go down and anoint another king, he will surely kill me." (verse 2)
The Lord instructs the prophet to take with him a heifer, and if they ask “Where are you going? Just say I'm going to offer a sacrifice. And then invite Jesse and his sons to come to the sacrifice. So, Samuel came down to the house of Jesse, and was asked of him, 'Have you come peaceably?' And he said, yes, I've come peaceably. I've come to sacrifice to the Lord, so sanctify yourselves, and come with me to the sacrifice. And he sanctified Jesse and his sons and called them to the sacrifice."
III. Jesse Brings His Sons Before Samuel (1 Samuel 16:6-10)
In his description of this text, Ellicott explained that there was something in the tall and stately presence of the eldest born of Jesse which reminded the old man of the splendid youth of Saul. Eliab seemed to Samuel in all respects a fit successor to the great warrior whom the Lord rejected. But the Divine voice gave no reply back to the prophet’s mute questioning; and the other sons of Jesse, an imposing band of gallant youths, passed in review before the old seer, and were severally introduced to him; but the Divine voice only warned the seer that these external advantages of mere human beauty and strength were no mark of true greatness.
Our Lord came along years later to describe true leadership when he stated, “If any man desire to be first, the same shall be last of all, and servant of all.” (Mark 9:35)
“But that’s not the way it’s going to be among you. Whoever wants to become great among you will be your servant. Whoever wants to be most important among you will be a slave for everyone. It’s the same way with the Son of Man. He didn’t come so that others could serve him. He came to serve and to give his life as a ransom for many people.” (Mark 10:43-45, NOG)
II. David is Anointed as King (1 Samuel 16:11-13)
“Are here all thy children?”
The word literally is lads (Hebrew, na'arim). The elder sons must have been nearly or quite grown up, but David was probably a mere boy, and as such had not been thought worthy of an invitation but had been left with the servants keeping the sheep.
The prophet now orders him to be summoned, and marks his value in God's sight by saying, “We will not sit down till he come hither” or “I will not rest until my task is completed.”
And thus, when God’s choice stood forth, the anointing came upon David!
Central Text: But the Lord said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the Lord seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart. - 1 Samuel 16:7
