Us humans are creatures of habit. We like our routines. They can be a source of comfort in a chaotic world. As much as I may try to embrace change, I’m no different from anyone else; I like things constant.
When I arise in the morning, I plod into the kitchen where I make a pot of coffee. I know exactly where the filters and the coffee are located; I never have to search for them. My daily ritual has begun. I fill the pot with water. I place the filter into the filter holder and load the coffee. Within just a few minutes, my nostrils are keenly aware of the java smells permeating the air.
However, as John C. Maxwell said, “Change is inevitable.”
On those mornings where I arise at a different location, such as my parents’ house or when I’m on vacation, my routine is disrupted. I may not know where the coffee or filters are located. There may be no coffee pot nearby, necessitating a quick trip to a local coffee shop. Small changes to a normal schedule can throw the whole day out of whack.
But how you react to the changes of life is telling. Do you grow with them or do you fear them? I’ve had the opportunity to do both. If you will allow me to reminisce …
I enjoyed playing with my childhood friends, but then I went to high school.
I learned about girls in high school, but then I left for college.
I partied hard in college, but then I graduated and entered the workforce.
I coasted at my parents’ house, but then a better job forced me to fend for myself.
I learned how to manage a house alone, but then I took a wife.
We grew to understand how to live as a couple, but then children came along.
We spent years wondering if child rearing would ever end, but then they all grew up.
Now my wife and I are comfortable with each other, but we know another change will come. It is inevitable.
I have told others and I have to remind myself: God blesses us through change. And sometimes that change isn’t comfortable; sometimes it’s downright painful.
I moved to Tennessee in 1985 to take a job with TVA. Five years later, they decided to downsize and I was out of work. While the immediate aftermath wasn’t pleasant, eventually my situation improved such that I could never imagine myself going back to work with TVA.
Without leaving TVA, I would have never realized there is money to be made apart from a large company. But I had to be pried out of there to find out.
I’ve worked with various government contractors and each time I have wondered if my position could be any better. Invariably, the next contract that comes along has improvements I couldn’t have imagined. Until one season ends, I don’t realize the blessings ahead. I have to go through a change.
Sometimes change is work related, sometimes it’s lifestyle, sometimes it’s spiritual. Sometimes it’s voluntary, but quite often change is thrust on us, whether we want it or not.
My temptation today is to write about the changes thrust upon us (“Oh, woe is me”), but instead I must talk about voluntary changes.
The Apostle Paul wrote, “And be renewed in the spirit of your mind” (Ephesians 4:23 (MEV), and, “be transformed by the renewing of your mind …” (Romans 12:2 (MEV).
These are not actions God is going to do for us; these are actions we have to undertake ourselves. To renew your mind takes a conscientious decision to think different thoughts.
And what thoughts should we think?
The Apostle Paul answered that question, as well: “Finally, brothers, whatever things are true, whatever things are honest, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue, and if there is any praise, think on these things” (Philippians 4:8 (MEV).
There are promises associated with thinking on the things of the Lord: “You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You” (Isaiah 26:3 (MEV).
When we think on the promises of the Lord, when we imagine a Godly outcome, peace will permeate our being. We can imagine failure or we can imagine success. We can imagine poverty or we can imagine prosperity. We can imagine a symptom turning into a terrible diagnosis or we can imagine a full recovery. How you think about any given situation is clearly within your control. You control the thoughts that you have in your head. No one else can do that for you.
Intentionally or unintentionally, people will attempt to influence you. Teachers want you to understand, preachers want you to repent, politicians want you to vote for them. But even friends and family will influence your thinking if you are not deliberate with your thoughts.
“No one in our family has ever gone to college,” a parent says and immediately thoughts of “not smart enough to make it” will try to get a foothold in your mind.
“We can’t afford that!” a spouse may proclaim and thoughts of lack will attack.
“This disease runs in our family,” a cousin announces and if you are not careful it will run in you, too.
If you are going to grow spiritually with God, you are going to have to instigate the change. You are going to have to be intentional in all your thoughts. You are going to have to replace your worldly thinking with the Bible. You are going to have to peer into it just like a mirror (reference James 1:22-25) and fix the things that need fixing and change the things that need changing.
And remember what John C. Maxwell said, “Change is inevitable, growth is optional.”
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
