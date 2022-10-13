In last week’s column I wrote about listening to God and how that should be a normal thing for Christians. I went on to mention I would give you some advice about how to be sure of what is and what isn’t the voice of God. Here it is.
But first, an analogy. If you’re going to grow a garden, you need different types of tools for different applications for various times in the growing season. To get started, you need a shovel to turn the soil, possibly a pickaxe to break it up, and a hoe to create furrows for the seeds. You’ll probably need that hoe during the growing season to help with weeding. And once harvest comes, you’ll need a wheelbarrow to cart your produce from the field.
As we cultivate our spiritual lives and tune our ears to hear from our Heavenly Father, there are many divine tools at our disposal, as well. First and foremost is the Bible. God is not going to tell you to do something contrary to His word.
As I was learning the principles of faith, there were some that took the message of “believe it and you shall have it” too far (reference Mark 11:23). They saw a potential spouse and decided they would believe for that individual to become theirs. However, there was a problem; that person was already married. Desiring another’s spouse is contrary to one of the ten commandments.
As much as someone may want to believe that God told them they would have Sister Glenda or Brother Glen as a spouse, that’s not the voice of God talking if they are currently married. It may be a spirit speaking, but it’s not the Holy Spirit.
Again, God’s not going to tell you to do anything contrary to His Word.
Conversely, the Bible may have the answer to a problem you are facing. Let me give you a personal example: It was many years ago when I had some fellow ministers warn me to leave the church I was attending, saying the pastor was in adultery. I trusted the ministers, but I was comfortable that I knew how to hear the voice of the Lord, as well. I asked Him if I should leave the church and heard nothing.
Which reminds me of another lesson on hearing from God. When it’s time to change directions, God will tell you. If He remains silent, it would be wise to remain on your current course. And if you think you’ve missed God, just go back to the last thing He told you to do and do it.
Anyway, back to my dilemma of leaving the church. I didn’t hear God say leave, but these ministers, in whom I also trusted, would not relent. They were adamant that I should change churches.
“Where would I go?” was the thought in my head.
The Lord was leading me nowhere else.
It was a confusing season.
Then I found this advice Paul had written to Timothy, “Against an elder receive not an accusation, but before two or three witnesses” (1 Timothy 5:19).
An accusation had been presented to me. I was struggling as to whether I should receive it into my heart (i.e., believe it). According to this biblical passage, I shouldn’t believe it without two or three witnesses.
As far as I was concerned, I had a solution. I approached the men that were accusing my pastor of adultery and asked them if they had seen him commit the act. Come to find out, none of them were actual witnesses. One said he knew by the spirit, but that wasn’t enough for me. So, I asked the pastor myself. I wanted to know why they were making these accusations. He didn’t know either. And he commended me for coming to him directly instead of taking the word of others.
I decided to continue with the church I was attending and, well, let’s just say my fellowship with those other ministers diminished.
In this case, the Word of God had given me the direction I needed and was in effect the voice of the Lord in my life.
Let me say it again: God is never going to tell you to do anything contrary to His Word, the Bible.
There are, however, many situations in life where the Bible is not going to give us clear or direct answers, like which car should we buy, or where to live, or whom to marry. These can be life altering decisions and, if you’re like me, you sure don’t want to miss God.
There is another tool that I have found to be helpful in times such as those and that is peace. Let peace be the judge. In other words, when you are thinking about a choice between multiple options, which one gives you peace? Follow that choice.
The Apostle Paul wrote, “And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body” (Colossians 3:15a).
The classic edition of the Amplified Bible interprets the same passage this way, “And let the peace (soul harmony which comes) from Christ rule (act as umpire continually) in your hearts [deciding and settling with finality all questions that arise in your minds, in that peaceful state] to which as [members of Christ’s] one body you were also called [to live]” (Colossians 3:15a [MEV]).
Umpire, I like that connotation. In baseball, the umpire calls balls or strikes and who’s safe and who’s out. In the same way, peace can help you to distinguish between the Lord’s voice, the devil’s voice, and your own desires.
To be honest, I don’t even trust my own heart, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it” (Jeremiah 17:9).
However, I have trained myself to hear the voice of the Lord and follow Him. Am I perfect at it? Why, no. I am still encased in this carnal flesh, and it wants its way. But I am getting better at it. And I trust you are, too, Dear Reader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.