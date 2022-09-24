The New Testament church began in one day, on the Day of Pentecost, 30 AD. That day about 3,000 were added to the church.
“Then those who gladly received his word were baptized, and that day about three thousand souls were added to them,” Acts 2:41.
Peter preached this first gospel sermon. I encourage you to read the entire chapter.
Later in this same chapter, it is said, “Praising God and having favor with all the people, and the Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved,” Acts 2:47.
From these two verses alone we notice some eternal truth of God’s word. 1. There must be a receiving of the word of God; 2. A response to the word of God through baptism; and 3. Being added to the Lord’s church. Also, God adds to the church not man. We do not vote one to be accepted into the church, but God adds those who respond to Him through their sincerity and response of faith through obedience.
The early church seemed to spread like wildfire. One reason was because of the Holy Spirit working with and through the apostles and others as the apostles laid their hands on them, and gave them some spiritual or miraculous gift. The Holy Spirit brought to the remembrance to the apostles all things that the Lord had taught them while with Him during the past three years, John 14:26. The Holy Spirit also guided them into all truth. This truth would be eternal truth, or that which applies forever to all people and times. The Holy Spirit would continue to guide them and teach them things which would come to pass in the future, John 16:13. Truth does not change. Your version of truth may change as you learn more and mature, but truth does not change.
As we read the book of Acts, we notice the rapid spread of the gospel throughout the known world by the apostles and other approved evangelists of God. We notice the spread of the gospel into Judea, Samaria, and to the end of the earth, Acts 1:8, as directed by our Lord. Please read the entire book of Acts as it tells of the spread of the gospel down into Ethiopia, Asia, Mesopotamia, Greece, and Europe.
We notice through the teachings of the book of Acts and the epistles that every part of Christian worship must have been made known through the guidance of the Holy Spirit. This includes edification during this period of infancy when there was no written word. There were those who performed immediately under the suggestion of the Holy Spirit. There were gifts of knowledge and speaking as well as that of healings. There were gifts of interpreting and that of proclaiming the word. Paul urged Timothy to preach the word, and neglect not the gift that he had through the laying on of Paul’s hands. We notice that the various gifts were given to others through the laying on of the apostle’s hands.
“And when Simon saw that through the laying on of the apostles’ hands the Holy Spirit was given, he offered them money, saying ‘Give me this power also, that anyone on whom I lay hands may receive the Holy Spirit.’” Acts 8:18-19.
Whenever there are people there is also some confusion as in the church at Corinth. Paul gives instruction concerning the gifts of the Holy Spirit when there are those who want to speak interrupting others. I Corinthians, chapters 12-14, gives these instructions that God is not the author of confusion, but lets all things be done decently and in order.
Some things in the church worship Jesus gave specific instructions on as the Lord’s Supper. Jesus had taken two items from the supper meal and applied them to His death as a memorial. Jesus took bread to represent His body on the cross of Calvary and then the fruit of the vine to represent His blood. He blessed each before passing it out to the disciples. Then the Lord concludes that He will drink it new with them in His Father’s kingdom, which is the church, Matthew 26:26-31. We also take note that they also sung a hymn before leaving.
Later in Acts we notice, “Now on the first day of the week, when the disciple came together to break bread, Paul, ready to depart on the next day spoke to them and continued his message until midnight.” Acts 20:7.
It was on the first day of the week that the disciples met for the purpose of worship, to observe the Lord’s Supper. The first day is resurrection day. This is the day for Christianity to worship. The Lord’s Supper is communion with our Lord as we praise, honor and glorify Jesus as we partake of this.
The disciples met upon the first day for other reasons also as we have the command to give back to God, “On the first day of the week let each one of you lay something aside, storing up as he may prosper, that there be no collection when I come.” I Corinthians 16:2.
There is no misunderstanding by anyone that collections are mandatory and contributions are expected. There are other teachings in the New Testament on giving that teach that we are to give sacrificially, generously, joyfully, and as we may prosper. We are not taught to give a certain percentage, but that our righteousness must exceed that of the Pharisees. We are expected to give according to what we have not according to what we do not have. Let’s not forget the poor widow who only gave two mites. She gave more than all the others. She gave all she had. God does not want our money, He wants our heart. We are to lay up treasure towards heaven.
The people of the early church were excited. They had a real hope of the resurrection as there were over 500 who witnessed the Lord after He arose. Hope for humanity. Never before had this tremendous hope been available or made known. But now the gospel message was being taught through inspired men and inspired letters to various congregations were collected together to form the Bible. Now we have the inspired word of God, the gospel, in written form. The abundance of the word perhaps makes it not as important to some. I know I have at least a dozen copies in my home. You probably have at least three or four. Perhaps if there was drought of the word it would be appreciated more. Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
