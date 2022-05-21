It is here, in chapter 5, that Paul can now start with the practical part of his letter. In chapters 1-2, he dealt with a piece of history, and in chapters 3-4, he elaborately dealt with the doctrines that the false teachers brought. In the last two chapters, Paul talks about the practical impact of the teachings he presented in the previous chapters.
Verse 1 is very suitable to move from doctrine to practice. This verse is to close the doctrinal part and at the same time it is an introduction to the practical part. Add it to the end of chapter 4 and it sounds like a conclusion. The main idea is this: The Christian is free from all sorts of laws that kept him in bondage. From this point of view, the negative part is in the foreground — that which is put away.
This opening verse can also be seen as an introduction to the next section. From this point of view, the positive part is in the foreground, and that is what Christ had in mind when He set us free: That is freedom itself. He wanted to give us the same freedom which He Himself knew. That is real freedom: To be free as He is. His freedom was and is to accomplish the will of His Father. Our freedom has the same goal: The desire to do the will of the Father.
Jesus obtained this freedom for us on the cross. By doing so, he has made us free from every imaginable kind of slavery, whether it concerns the law or sin. (Kingcomments)
When God redeems from the curse of the law it is a redemption unto holiness, to live a righteous and holy life; the holy Spirit indwelling the believer does not give license to live after the flesh.
But as being in Christ, dead to the law, if they become circumcised, Christ would profit them nothing and they were bound to fulfill the whole law. Going back to the law for righteousness, they had fallen from grace. This is the only time “fallen from grace” is used in the Bible. It has been strangely misapplied by a certain system of theology to deny the security of the believer in Christ. It is generally used to describe a Christian who has fallen in sin and, as it is claimed, lost his relationship as a child of God and is, therefore, once more under judgment. Falling from grace does not mean this; it means to give up the grace of the gospel in order to satisfy the requirements of the law. To go back under the law and its bondage is falling from grace. Galatians 5:5 does not mean that a believer hopes for righteousness; he or she possesses righteousness by faith. Indwelt by the Spirit, the believer waits not for righteousness, but for the hope of righteousness by faith. And the hope of righteousness is the coming glory, when all those who are saved by grace will be glorified and be like Christ. (Gaebelein’s Annotated)
The false teachers had bumped Paul’s readers as they ran the Christian race. God had not led the ones who interfered with them to do so. The “leaven” in Paul’s proverb (Galatians 5:9) could refer to the error in the church, the leading false teacher in their midst (“the bad apple in the barrel,” reference Galatians 5:10), and the single requirement of circumcision already mentioned (Galatians 5:2-3). Paul was confident that the Galatians would side with him and that they or God would judge the false teacher or teachers.
Evidently some people were saying Paul advocated circumcision. He may have preached it before his Damascus Road conversion, but since then he had stopped. Probably Paul meant that the accusation of his critics that he preached circumcision when it suited him was not true (note 1 Corinthians 7:18). Paul thought it wise for some Christians, such as Timothy, to undergo circumcision for the sake of effective ministry (Acts 16:3). However, he did not teach that it was necessary for salvation.
Most often Paul’s letter to the Galatians is viewed as the great document of justification by faith. What Christians all too often fail to realize is that in reality it is also a document that sets out a Christ-centered lifestyle — one that stands in opposition to adherence to moral law only. Sadly, though applauding justification by faith, Christians frequently renounce their freedom in Christ by subjugating themselves to the Law. So, Paul’s letter to the Galatians, though directly relevant to the Galatian situation, speaks also to our situation today.
As he has previously argued, the Galatian believers were called by God with the purpose of their being made free. Free from the Law and its charges, free from its restrictions, free from final condemnation (Romans 5:1). But now he asks them to recognize that this does not give them the freedom to behave just as they like. It does not mean that they can give the flesh free rein.
Thus, they can now turn and make use of the Law. For the Law can help them to know the mind of God. And he quotes them an example to prove it. He points out that Jesus does want them to fulfill the Law in a positive way, and that can be expressed in terms of loving their neighbors as themselves. Therefore, they must demonstrate this in the first place by being servants to each other “through love.” (Pett)
