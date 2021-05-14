Voice activation isn’t a new concept, but modern technology has made it an everyday occurrence for many.
“Hey Siri, what’s the weather forecast?” we ask of our Apple iPhone.
“Alexa, play some music,” we request of our Amazon smart speaker or screen.
Some of you are old enough to remember when you could purchase a device to cut off the lights in your bedroom by simply clapping. (Believe it or not, they still sell The Clapper and they advertise it as a “Wireless Sound Activated On/Off Light Switch.”)
But technology isn’t the only thing voice activated. People and animals are voice activated. Do you want your lap dog to join you on the couch? You sit down and call it. It will be within an arm’s reach directly. Do you want your child to take out the trash? You hope your child will be as responsive as the dog. Regardless, people can be voice activated, as well.
How about faith? Did you realize it is voice activated, too?
In the Apostle Paul’s letter to the church at Rome, he changes his topic slightly in chapter 10 to bear his heart about the children of Israel and how they’re on the wrong path. He explains how they are trying to obtain righteousness through obedience to the law and miss the concept of righteousness by faith. He goes on to give one of the most succinct explanations of faith:
“But the righteousness of faith speaks in this way, Do not say in your heart, Who will ascend into heaven? (that is, to bring Christ down from above) or, Who will descend into the abyss? (that is, to bring Christ up from the dead). But what does it say? The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart (that is, the word of faith which we preach): That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:6-10 (NKJV)).
Did you catch that first phrase? “The righteousness of faith speaks …” In other words, faith is voice activated.
I do find it interesting that before Paul tells us what to speak, he first tells us what not to say.
Don’t say, “Oh Jesus, if you would just come down from heaven and touch me, I know I’ll be healed.”
He continues to instruct, don’t say the opposite either, “Oh Jesus, if you hadn’t died, if you would have just continued to walk on this earth among us, I know everything would be fine.”
So, if we’re not supposed to call Jesus down from heaven or up from the grave, what are we supposed to say?
Paul wrote, quoting from Deuteronomy 30:14, “The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart” (that is, the word of faith which we preach)” (Romans 10:8 (NKJV)).
It’s the Word of God; that’s what we’re supposed to speak. That’s what brings our deliverance, it’s what brings our healing, it’s what brings our salvation.
The next verse makes it plain, “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9 (NKJV)).
It’s what we believe and what we say.
It’s challenging for me to comment on Paul’s writing, because he makes it so simple.
You have to work hard to misunderstand the next verse: “For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:10 (NKJV)).
It’s what we believe in our heart (the Word of the gospel) and what we say with our mouth (“Jesus is Lord”) that brings about our salvation. In other words, it is voice activated.
On a side note, the Dake Annotated Reference Bible provides this insight to salvation: “Salvation is the all inclusive word of the gospel, gathering into itself all the redemptive acts and processes. Used 119 times in the Old Testament. There are seven Greek and Hebrew words for salvation. They are used 388 times and are translated by 23 English words, some with various endings, which mean salvation, deliverance, save, health, help, welfare, safety, victory, Saviour, defend, avenge, rescue, and preserve.”
Salvation is much more than just a ticket to heaven. It is everything we need to accomplish anything God has called us to do in this life.
We can believe in the goodness of God, but simply believing isn’t enough. Until we activate His promises with our words, nothing will get accomplished. Just like modern technology around us, faith is voice activated.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
