“Now God worked unusual miracles by the hands of Paul, so that even handkerchiefs or aprons were brought from his body to the sick, and the diseases left them and the evil spirits went out of them. Then some of the itinerant Jewish exorcists took it upon themselves to call the name of the Lord Jesus over those who had evil spirits, saying, 'We exorcise you by the Jesus whom Paul preaches.' Also there were seven sons of Sceva, a Jewish chief priest, who did so. And the evil spirit answered and said, 'Jesus I know, and Paul I know; but who are you?' Then the man in whom the evil spirit was leaped on them overpowered them and prevailed against them, so that they fled out of that house naked and wounded.” Acts 19:11-16 NKJV
Have you heard that old phrase “curiosity killed the cat”? There’s been a few times that it got the best of me, too. This short clip from the events surrounding Paul’s ministry contains some of the most intriguing events found anywhere in the Bible. Let’s divide it into two sections.
First, verse 11 - “Now God worked unusual miracles by the hands of Paul, so that even handkerchiefs or aprons were brought from his body to the sick, and the diseases left them and the evil spirits went out of them."
I don’t have any deep commentary to share about verse 11. I can’t give you a seven-point sermon on the theological interpretation of “unusual miracles” or the spiritual ramification of hankies in the hands of God’s people.
I can say this, however; God doesn’t need me and he doesn’t need you … but boy do we need him!
There were limitations on what Paul could do. He was confined to being in only one place at a time. Time, space and mortality placed restrictions on him that rendered him incapable of getting to minister to everyone in need. So, just as Jesus took a little boy’s sack lunch and fed thousands, God was now working “unusual miracles” in order to reach the multitude.
The purpose wasn’t to elevate Paul or to make him famous. No. The purpose wasn’t even to validate Paul as a genuine minister or apostle. The purpose was to provide for the people that which comes only from God, thereby producing faith in his ability to save now, and for eternity.
I don’t know of anything like this, before, or since. One thing we do know, this was indeed “unusual,” and these miracles were just that … miraculous.
The second part is just as unusual, but also shows us that there is a risk of immediate consequences when we exchange the power of prayer in the life of a believer for the entertainment surrounding those who are just playing church.
Beginning with verse 13, we see that there were traveling exorcists who began to call out to these demonic forces “in the name of Jesus, whom Paul preaches.” Their choice of words indicates two things that always lead to failure.
First, it reveals that they had no personal relationship with Jesus, for they signed the check with Paul’s name.
Second, it reveals that, while they included the Holy name of Jesus as they called over those in need, they didn’t call on the One who had the power to make a difference. They were not praying to God, they didn’t know Jesus, they only knew of Paul and more particularly, they knew that people in need desperately wanted to seize the moment and receive a miracle of their own. These exorcists may have been many things, but followers of Jesus they were not.
It’s a dangerous thing to go through the motions of being a true believer and speak the language of a true believer, attempting to pass as a true believer, when you haven’t passed from death into life spiritually.
These phony apostles may have fooled desperate people, but they didn’t fool God. Guess who else they didn’t fool?
On the scene comes a family act of seven brothers. They were not only Jewish, they were sons of a prominent chief priest. They had the show down to a rhythmic choreography. They were tired of being the opening act; they decided they were ready for top billing. Instead of praying to the Lord of Heaven and experiencing his power, they started playing games. When they came up against real demons, they found out that when the soul is empty, so are the words.
Let’s read it again: “And the evil spirit answered and said, 'Jesus I know, and Paul I know; but who are you?' Then the man in whom the evil spirit was leaped on them, overpowered them, and prevailed against them, so that they fled out of that house naked and wounded.”
In these trying times when so many are in need of a life-changing encounter with Jesus, will you be part of a praying church? Or will you be busy playing church? The power to change lives only comes through the first.
