Achmetha (verse 2) was one of the four capitals (along with Babylon, Persepolis, and Susa) of the Persian Empire. Located in what is today the Iranian city of Hamadan, its remains have not yet been excavated. This is the only reference to the site in the Old Testament, though there are numerous references to it in the Apocryphal books (Judith 1:1-4; Tobit 3:7; 7:1; 14:12-14; 2 Maccabees 9:3). The Medes were a people whose homeland was Media, in northwestern Iran. They were an Indo-European tribe related to the Persians. After the rise of Cyrus in 550 B.C., they became subordinate to the Persians. The name of the area was retained as late as the New Testament era (see Acts 2:9). (Zondervan)
The intent of the text that discloses, “Darius the king made a decree, and search was made in the house of the rolls,” was meant to reveal the providential actions of Almighty God.
Thusly, no matter whom of an earthly origin may reside over the temporal business affairs of men, God directs “the hearts of men (good or evil)” (Proverbs 21:1) to ensure that His sovereign plan is ultimately revealed.
What the returned Jews have claimed has been searched and found to be correct (Ezra 6:3). Details are even given regarding the purpose of the house, the dimensions of the foundation and the materials. The purpose of the house is to offer sacrifices. The “height” of the foundation speaks of the lofty, heavenly character that is known there — far above the level of the world and the thoughts of man. The “breadth” speaks of the fact that every part of the truth must have its place there.
The materials are “huge stones” and “timbers” (Ezra 6:4). They speak of the believers who are on the one hand living stones (1 Peter 2:5) and on the other hand a new creation (2 Corinthians 5:17). Everything must be paid out of the royal treasury, which means that man cannot contribute anything to God’s building. Placing the utensils back in the house of God (Ezra 6:5) reminds us that it is not enough to know the truth of “the house,” but that we must also be utensils of honor ourselves. We must take our place in the house of God, the church, and make ourselves available to Him to do what He made us capable of doing. (Kings comments)
With regards to verse 9, historical evidence validates that the Persian monarchs were interested in the details of foreign religions is clearly shown by the ordinances of Cambyses and Darius I regulating the temples and priests in Egypt. On the authority of Darius II (423-404 BC), a letter was written to the Jews at Elephantine concerning the observation of the Feast of Unleavened Bread.
Thusly, whether here in the Biblical narrative or with the use of extra-biblical sources it is evident that, “The king’s heart is in the hand of the LORD, as the rivers of water: he turneth it whithersoever he will.” (Proverbs 21:1)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
