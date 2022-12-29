If you are going to be in a play, whether it’s community theatre or Broadway, the first thing you get is a script. It has the words, cues, and stage directions for all the characters. For the play to be a success, each cast member must memorize their lines and know exactly when to say them. When everything goes as planned, the audience gets a good show. When one or more characters forget their lines, or miss a cue, it could be awkward, confusing, or a terrible mess.
In high school, I participated in every play the school put on. I never had a lead role, but I got some great support roles. I won the Thespian Club’s Best Supporting Actor award two years in a row. I remember the time and effort it took to memorize the parts, the practicing, the rehearsing, listening for the cues, and responding immediately with my lines. The interesting thing was I started acting like my stage character in other parts of my life. However, I knew I wasn’t the bad guy I portrayed in "Wait Until Dark" nor the tough guy role I assumed in "The Night of January 16th." Regardless, I assimilated their characteristics and mannerisms into my everyday life. Memorizing the scripts had an impact on me.
Many a Hollywood actor and actress have allowed their screenplay romantic interest to flow over into real life. I suspect the lines between real and imaginary blur with the assumption of an action hero starring role and an overtly sexual leading lady. Some would say that’s what happened with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie after the success of the movie "Mr. and Mrs. Jones."
William Shakespeare in his play "As You Like It" wrote, “All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players.”
I’m sure those in the entertainment industry would agree.
Which makes me wonder, have you ever thought, “If I’m in a play, it would be nice to have a script”?
Or maybe you’ve had a dream where you were acting in front of a crowd of people, but you didn’t know your lines.
Like a bizarre dream, life can sometimes leave us speechless. Situations and circumstances arise where we’re at a loss for words. Sometimes it’s good not to speak. Especially if you say the wrong thing. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a script for life just like we have a script for a play? Maybe we do.
Have you ever heard the Bible referred to as scripture? The word "scripture" is from the Latin scriptura, which originally translated as writing and is the same root word from where we get "script." In other words, the Bible is a script for our lives just like the play book is a script for the actors.
An actor will learn their lines and play their part. Similarly, as Christians, it would behoove us to learn what the Bible says and speak it, as well. Allow me to give you an example. You may feel the weight of your sin pressing against you, don’t speak about it. You may have sickness or disease attacking you, don’t give voice to it. You may have aging friends share their aches and pains, don’t join in with them.
Instead, using the Bible as a script, say this instead, “Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless His holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits, who forgives all your iniquities, who heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit, who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies, who satisfies your mouth with good things, so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s” (Psalm 103:1-5 [MEV]).
Like an actor in a play, we should use the scriptures as our guide as to what to think, speak, and declare. You may not feel like the scriptures describe your current situation, but the more you say them the more they become a part of you; the more you begin to act like they are true to you.
Paul instructed the church at Rome, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is the good and acceptable and perfect will of God” (Romans 12:2 [MEV]).
To put it into context of today’s column, don’t say what the world says, don’t speak what the world speaks. Instead use the script God gave us, the Holy Bible, and speak His promises, speak His words, allow His script to change the way you think. As an actor learns and speaks their lines and transforms themselves into a different character, allow the Word of God to transform you.
We have this promise of the life-changing power of God’s Word: “For as the rain comes down, and the snow from heaven, and do not return there but water the earth and make it bring forth and bud that it may give seed to the sower and bread to the eater, so shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; it shall not return to Me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it” (Isaiah 55:10-11 [MEV]).
I encourage you, Dear Reader, pick up your script, study your lines, be prepared to say them when you get your cue. God’s Word is the best script for life in today’s world.
