Praise for God’s Eternal Reign
And so it is that when the seventh angel sounds, loud voices in heaven will announce that the long-expected reign of Jesus Christ over the world will begin soon (Revelation 20:1-10; reference Psalms 2:2; Isaiah 9:6-7; Ezekiel 21:26-27; Daniel 2:35; 44; 4:3; 6:26; 7:14; 7:26-27; Zechariah 14:9). “Has become” (Greek, “egeneto”) is believed by some Bible scholars to be proleptic or anticipatory; yet to happen but stated as though the event has occurred. Thus, “kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord,” will happen after the seventh trumpet has run its course. The loud voices probably belong to the whole host of heaven. (Author’s note: Have you ever been to a sporting event and the crowd begins to “roar” because of a action or event on the playing field? That’s the idea behind, “there were great voices in heaven.”) “Lord” refers to God the Father. (Constable)
And so it is my friend, “Jesus will return and assume the throne of His father David in this future crisis, at which time He will replace the satanically energized sovereignty of world rulers that has prevailed for so long. The whole theme of Revelation is the purging of evil from the world so that it can become the domain of the King of kings (reference Revelation 19:16). Only a physical kingdom on earth will satisfy this.”
And so it is that the apostle John is rapt and hurried away, as it were, to a view of the happy millennium, without considering the steps preceding and concluding to it. At the same time, the four and twenty elders, or the ministers of the church, are represented as praising and glorifying God, for manifesting his power and kingdom more than he had done before: They give likewise an intimation of some succeeding events; as, the anger of the nations, Gog and Magog, (Revelation 20:8) and the wrath of God, displayed in their destruction, (Revelation 20:9) and the rewarding of all the good, as well as punishing of the wicked. (Revelation 11:12)
Reflecting on the previous text and to enlighten our understanding of the events to transpire, 18th Century Methodist missionary Thomas Coke suggests that at the sounding of the seventh trumpet, the third woe commences and is implied more so than expressed, as it will be described more fully hereafter in the Book of Revelation. The third woe brought on the inhabitants of the earth is the ruin and downfall of the anti-Christian kingdom; and then, and not till then, according to the heavenly chorus, the kingdoms of this world will become the kingdoms of the Lord.
Here we have only a summary account of the circumstances and occurrences of the seventh trumpet; but the particulars will be dilated and enlarged upon later. Thusly, in a “proleptic” fashion (there’s that word again) briefly describes a forthcoming event at the consummation of all things, through a series of prophesies, extending from the apostle’s days to the end of the world. It is this series which has been our clue, to conduct us in our interpretation of these prophesies; and though some of them are dark and obscure, considered in themselves, yet they receive light from others, preceding and following. Altogether they are, as it were, a chain of prophesies, whereof one link depends on and supports another. If any parts remain yet obscure and unsatisfactory, they may perhaps be cleared up by what the apostle will elaborate upon later in forthcoming chapters, namely 19, 20 and 21.
In the hour of apostasies and worldliness, the faithful had found their strength and protection in the shadow of the Almighty; they were regarded by God as His true living Temple, and in them He dwelt, as they, too, found their defense in Him. But now that the end has come there is no need that these should be hidden any more. The children of God, who are the Temple of God, are made manifest; and at the same time, the secret spot of their shelter in troublous days is made plain, and in it is seen the token of that everlasting covenant which was the anchor of their hopes in the day of their trouble (Hebrews 6:19).
