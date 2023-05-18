“But when Felix heard these things (false claims against Paul), having more accurate knowledge of the Way, he adjourned the proceedings and said, 'When Lysias the commander comes down, I will make a decision on your case,'” Acts 24:22 .
“And after some days, when Felix came with his wife Drusilla, who was Jewish, he sent for Paul and heard him concerning the faith in Christ.”
“Now as he (Paul) reasoned about righteousness, self-control, and the judgment to come, Felix was afraid and answered, 'Go away for now; when I have a convenient time I will call for you,'” Acts 24:24-25
“But after two years Porcius Festus succeeded Felix; and Felix, wanting to do the Jews a favor, left Paul bound,” Acts 24:27 NKJV.
I get it, it’s totally a guy thing. Tools … hardware! It seems that the marketing of tools has created some unwritten rule that all tools with any value must qualify as a multi-tool, or at least be packaged with a bag full of brand-alike other tools. That way you get in one handy little bag whatever you need to do a wide variety of projects.
I’m as guilty as the next guy at walking the hardware aisles and doing the “drool over the tool” dance at the end cap. I’ve even bought a few “it will do anything” tools over the years. Do you know what I have found to be true? At least in my case, I seldom get those fancy marketed tool bags off of the shelf when I need to do something. Instead, I find that a couple of old reliable, almost one-dimensional tools are the ones I prefer.
Take a claw hammer for instance. I don’t need access to electricity. I don’t have to charge a battery. I don’t have to consult an owner’s manual to figure it out. It’s easy to understand and easy to use.
It basically has two functions. It drives something (often a nail) farther away from you, or it draws something (nail again) closer to you. While all of us have tried to temporarily replace the hammering and drawing functions with tools designed for other tasks, I find that when you need a claw hammer, nothing works as good as a claw hammer.
I think God’s favorite tool is a supernatural claw hammer. Yep. Let me explain.
At Pentecost, Jesus words promising us the Holy Spirit were fulfilled.
Jesus has said of himself, “If I don’t go away, the comforter will not come; and when he comes, he will reprove the world of sin, and judgment, and of righteousness.”
In other words, the convicting power of the Holy (claw hammer) Spirit will either draw you closer to God, or else he will drive you further away. Which direction you go is totally up to you.
What does that have to do with the apostle Paul and Felix?
Take another 60 seconds and go back and read the opening verses. You will see Paul sharing the gospel truth with Felix, and you will see the claw hammer at work in the life of the ruler. Felix went the wrong direction and the evidence that he was being hammered away is clear. The truth and it’s message is just that. It’s a claw hammer gospel!
