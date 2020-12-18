As we near Dec. 25, it’s no doubt that Christmas and the cheer it brings has filled our minds and hearts. I’m glad that Christmas is at the end of the year, because after the past 12 months that we’ve had, we need a season full of joy and most of all, hope. So, since Christmas is on the brain, naturally, my column will be about this blessed holiday. However, I’m going to draw from a passage of scripture that I bet you never thought of in terms of Christmas.
The scriptures declare in Luke, chapter 10, that a lawyer arose to speak to Jesus. This is not a defense attorney as you and I would think about in our modern terms, but it describes someone who specializes in teaching and applying the Law of Moses.
So, the man asks Jesus, who was teaching wondrous things concerning the kingdom of God, “What shall I do to inherit eternal life?”
Jesus, however, turns it around on him and asks, “What does it say in the law? How do you interpret it?”
Of which the man cites: “to love God and your neighbor as yourself” and Jesus agrees.
There was one caveat: The man wanted to know who his neighbor was ... or in other words, could he get away with loving only certain people and not others. See, the Jews had a lot of disdain for different people groups. They had no dealings with Gentiles or Samaritans. This lawyer wanted to justify himself.
So, to explain who his neighbor was, Jesus told the parable of the Good Samaritan: “There was a certain man traveling down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and he was attacked by thieves and robbed. In fact, they beat him up so badly he was almost died, and there they left him there on the side of the road. Then came down the road a priest, supposedly a holy man and one who ought to have compassion. When he saw the man lying there in need of dire help the priest crossed to the other side of the road and went on with his business. Then came a Levite, a man who was supposed to be especially chosen by God to do His work in the temple service, another holy man, but when he saw this man lying there half dead, he also crossed to the other side of the road and went on his way.”
Then came a Samaritan, and remember I said that the Jews had disdain towards Samaritans. Now, a Samaritan was an Israelite from one of the 10 northern tribes and long ago they were carried away by Assyria and mixed in with Gentiles. Therefore, ever since that time the southern kingdom of Judah, or the Jews, had no more dealings with those in the northern tribes of Israel because they considered them unclean and unworthy.
“Now here comes this man, a Samaritan, of whom they would consider unclean not worth the time of day. And among all the holy man that passed by — this lowly Samaritan stopped and had compassion on the man who was nearly dead. He put the man on his donkey, poured oil and wine in his wounds, bandaged him and carried him to an inn, where there, he cared for him. The Samaritan was on a journey and had business to attend to, so he spoke to the innkeeper and said ‘take care of him and when I return I will repay you all that you have spent.’”
After Jesus had finished telling the story He asked the man which one of these do you think was neighbor to the man who was attacked and left for dead.
The lawyer answered and said, “the one who had mercy and compassion on him.”
Saints, it’s always easier to love them that love us, but what reward have we or what does it profit us if we do that?
Jesus said, “Don’t even the tax collectors do the same thing?”
If even a lowly Samaritan can show no partiality and help and love somebody that cannot repay him, how much more then should the people of God love and care for others who cannot repay them? For truly, has not God cared for us, of whom we cannot repay, in the saving of our souls? Did he not, in fact, bind up the wounds of our sin with his own blood? And how can we repay him?
There is something that Jesus says in verse thirty-seven that really strikes me.
Jesus told the lawyer, “Go and do thou likewise.”
Saints, I believe today that not only was Jesus speaking this to that lawyer, but he is speaking this to us today, as well. I believe that the Lord wants us to go and do likewise that this Samaritan did, to love our neighbors as ourselves always, but especially in this Christmas season. The Bible says that if we have compassion and show love and mercy on the least of these His brethren, then Jesus says you’ve done it unto Him. Therefore, we can understand that we can show forth our love for God in how that we show forth our love one for another.
Satan‘s influence has shown greatly up on this world: Because of sin, the default of mankind is negativity and hate and selfishness but God never intended it to be so. He intended us to love and be in fellowship with Him and one another … not in word only but in our deeds also. The Bible says we must not only be hearers of the word but doers also of the word. And what does it profit a man that if he is in need, to send him away and say “be warmed and be filled” and not give him the things that are needful for the body?
In the poem “The Christmas Guest,” Conrad was expecting the Lord to come and visit with him on Christmas day, but instead only three of his neighbors showed up in dire need of help.
Conrad could have said “go away I’m waiting on the Lord” or “Go away you can’t come in here this is reserved for the Lord,” but Conrad was a true servant of God and had compassion on these people and served them and gave to them even though they could not repay him in anyway.
And at the end of the story, Conrad was dismayed because the Lord did not come, and as he knelt to pray, he asked God why. The Lord let Conrad know that He had already been there three times … and three times He had found the warmth of a friend. He had found the qualities in Conrad that should be in a servant of God — a loving heart full of compassion and mercy.
Saints, this Christmas season … it’s not about presents, it’s not about Santa Claus and Rudolph or elves or jingle bells, it’s about hope. It’s about the love and compassion that an Almighty God has had on us, His lowly creation. How that he gave the greatest gift to us in such a time of need … of which we can never repay: That is, His Son in a manger … then on a cross … then in a tomb … and then, hallelujah! Risen from the dead!Therefore saints, as followers of His, let us go forth this Christmas season and remember the true reason for the season and let us go and do likewise: To love our neighbors as ourselves, to help those in need. Let us be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ our Lord upon the earth and show forth his mercy, His compassion, His love, His truth and His gospel. Let us go forward and spread the hope of Christmas to every soul that we meet, especially those that are in need. Not just in our words or songs or Christmas carols, but in our works, as well.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
