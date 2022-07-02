It’s a “yes” or “no” question.

“When Jesus saw him lying there, and knew that he already had been in that condition a long time, He said to him, ‘Do you want to be made well?’ The sick man answered Him, ‘Sir, I have no man to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up; but while I am coming, another steps down before me.’” John 5:6-7 NKJV
The reason I love to read about Jesus’ miracles is that I often see myself as the one that was in need. I just find it encouraging to know that someone in an otherwise hopeless mess has their need met after an encounter with the Son of God. If He did those things for them, He can handle my mess for me.
Let’s unpack these few verses and see what we can discover together.
First, we see that Jesus already knew all about it … “When Jesus saw him lying there, and knew that he already had been in that condition a long time,”
In reality, Jesus didn’t suddenly discover this fellow and become aware of his need. No, Jesus already knew. The application for us is that whatever we are going through, God already knows about it … and He cares. He really does love us. He really does want to help us, even though we sometimes get in the way. We will see more on that as we continue to unpack this story. Second, we see that Jesus was ready to deal with the real problem … “Do you want to be made well?”
This was a yes or no question. It didn’t require a lengthy commentary nor a list of details as to why he continued to be in his current condition. Just a yes or a no. I wonder how many times in my own life that God has been ready to deal with some issue, only to be met with my excuses. How many times has God been ready to deliver me from some disease, addiction, or the bondage of some pet sin, only to find me making excuses for myself.
Third, we see that this man’s ability to focus had been greatly affected by the complexities surrounding his original problem, which was his physical handicap. The possibility of being well had been the driving force for years now. He stayed near this pool because of the possibility it promised, if only he could be the first to enter the water after it was stirred by the angel. Perhaps there were times that he was second. Oh, I was so close! I almost had it! Those close calls may have served as motivation for a while, but at some point being a “day late and a dollar short” likely turned into another problem that was just as big as his handicap. The more time and effort he put into fixing his problem on his own, the more impossible it became. Does that sound familiar?
Fortunately for all of us, God knows how to cut through all of the complexities surrounding our problems. He demonstrated it clearly in the following two verses.
“Jesus said to him, ‘Rise, take up your bed and walk.’ And immediately the man was made well, took up his bed, and walked. And that day was the Sabbath.” John5:8-9
There it is! That’s the answer! If we just simply take Him at His Word and obey, then He makes everything right. Sometimes it takes us years to get there, as it did with this guy. Sometimes we are only as far away as our excuses.
Would you agree with me that the next time God asks you a “yes” or “no” question, that you won’t get distracted by all of life’s complexities and that you will just simply answer the one who created you and loves you with a simple “yes” or “no”?
What could He be asking you right now? Perhaps you can hear Him say.
“Cast all your cares on Me. Bring me your burden. Give Me your fears, your habits and your addictions. Trust Me, won’t you?”
It’s a “yes” or “no” question.
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.