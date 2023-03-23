Last week I wrote about handling money (previous columns are available to subscribers of The Daily Post-Athenian and can be found at www.dailypostathenian.com/community/religion/).
I mentioned it was an internet friend who pointed out how much I wrote about my beliefs, but not so much about how to be successful. (In my defense, I’m of the opinion if you believe correctly, your life will be successful, but I’ll save that for another day.) I quickly realized I had more to say about money than could be put into one column. So, here’s the more.
If you’re going to operate with debt, such as I do with credit cards, then it would be in your best interest to always be aware of the status of your accounts. And I mean all of them, checking accounts, savings accounts, credit card statements, car loans, and mortgages.
Some will say it’s contrary to scripture to have debt, after all, Paul wrote, “Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law” (Romans 13:8).
I will agree that having debt is not God’s best, but it’s not sin.
Otherwise, it would be a sin to loan money, which would be contrary to this promise: “The Lord will open up to you His good treasure, the heavens, to give the rain to your land in its season and to bless all the work of your hand. You will lend to many nations, but you will not borrow” (Deuteronomy 28:12 [MEV]).
If it was a sin to borrow, it would be a sin to loan.
Allow me to continue with the discussion of your accounts.
You should be so aware of your debts that if someone were to ask you, “How much do you need to be totally debt free?” you have an answer.
I recommend maintaining a list of all debts, amounts due each month, and payoff amounts. Some may call this a budget; that’s how I refer to my spreadsheet that I use to track all bills (e.g., utilities, insurance, cable, etc.). Along with that, you should be aware of how much money is in any or all of your bank accounts, savings, checking, credit cards, or whatever.
Maintaining a digital file may help. When I first started banking, I knew no one with a personal computer. Reconciliation of a statement for a checking account had to be done old school, with a pencil and paper. As good as I was at math, I was not always good with “attention to detail.” Too many times, my math would be wrong with my account balance, and I would end up bouncing a check. And if you’ve ever bounced one check, you know the domino effect it can have: If you don’t resolve the one, others may follow. And each one will bring its own set of fees, which can drive you further behind.
When I got my first personal computer, the first thing I did was set up a check balancing spreadsheet. Mine has basically six numerical, monetary columns: Three to track actions I take and three to keep up with what the bank has processed. There are two introductory columns where I can note check number (or merchant, if it’s a debit card) and date. One column is for deposits, and one is for debits (i.e., withdrawals, check amounts, debit card purchases). The third column is simply a running total that adds deposits and subtracts debits. On any given line, there is either a deposit or debit, and the running total. The next three columns are identical, but they record what the bank is showing on their website. Which reminds me …
With banking statements available online, there’s no reason to be unsure of your balance. And I mean checking accounts, savings accounts, credit cards, or even car loans. I would be surprised if you have an account that you can’t access online and know the balance at any given time. (If you say the IRS, I’ll give you that one. I was behind on taxes once and until you pay in full, there’s hardly any way to know how much they’re going to extract from you.) Bottom line: You should always be aware of the status of your accounts.
I have a habit of checking my bank accounts daily and I recommend you do the same. Why? If, by some oversight on your part, a check clears which you have not recorded in your ledger, you can transfer or deposit funds into the account before it goes negative, and a fee is incurred.
Some may wonder why I go into so much detail about handling money. How you treat money can be indicative of how you treat the spiritual things of God.
Jesus gave us this comparison between the two: “He who is faithful in what is least is faithful also in much. And he who is dishonest in the least is dishonest also in much” (Luke 16:10 [MEV]).
In the context of this passage, He is clearly contrasting a love or trust in money to the “true riches” of God.
Dear Reader, I encourage you to fully place your trust in God to supply your need; He said He would (reference Philippians 4:19). Don’t trust in money, but don’t be afraid to face your debt head on either. Know where you stand with it at all times and believe God to remove it from your life.
