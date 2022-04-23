Within the denominational world there is confusion and division over this doctrine of salvation by faith alone. It has been debated, but it remains to be a divisive doctrine.
The Bible never teaches that we are saved by faith alone. It is a false doctrine. I am aware of passages of Scripture that teach that we are saved by faith, saved by hope, and the grace of God saves, and baptism saves. These all are direct quotes from the Bible and we must consider everything together in order to harmonize them in an understanding of truth. Our main objective should be to know, understand, and to teach the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ as it was meant to be taught and understood. My last article on James 2:14-26 should have been plenty of evidence to convince anyone that “faith without works is dead,” James 2:26. Now we will look at other passages.
“For we were saved in this hope, but hope that is seen is not hope, for why does one still hope for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we eagerly wait for it with perseverance,” Romans 8:24-25.
Hope saves! However, we do understand hope only is not taught here. In fact, hope demands that we wait with perseverance. Perseverance means that we endure, like Job in the Old Testament. We maintain our integrity. We remain faithful to God in all things. We continue to worship God. We continue to live a holy life. We continue to live as God has directed us to live. It is said of Job that in all this he did not sin. Job persevered even though he had lost his wealth, his 10 children, and his health. Hope causes us to remain faithful to God even though we may have a terminal disease or be suffering with severe pain and discomforts.
“For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them,” Ephesians 2:8-10.
This passage teaches that we are saved by the grace of God. We do not deserve this salvation, but God has saved us through His grace. That grace demands faith. So faith saves but not faith alone. That faith is dependent upon the grace of God because of the hope we possess. So we are seeing that all these things are working together for the same purpose — our salvation. Faith alone does not save, nor does grace alone or hope alone save. Shall we continue to add to our list? But notice in the verse that we are created in Christ Jesus for good works. Are we going to deny this?
“So likewise you, when you have done all those things which you are commanded, say, ‘We are unprofitable servants. We have done what was our duty to do,’” Luke 17:10.
We cannot earn our salvation through the works that we do. However the “Faith Only” theology tries to deny works altogether. In this passage, would anyone deny the requirements of obeying the commandments of God? We are to obey His commandments. His commandments to worship Him, His commandments to live holy lives, His commandments to be ready for every good work, His commandments to refrain from sin.
There is also an antitype which now saves us — baptism (not the removal of the filth of the flesh, but the answer of a good conscience toward God), through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, I Peter 3:21. We are referring to water baptism as you read the previous verses. Here we have an addition to all the above Scriptures. Baptism saves, that is what the Bible states. Can anyone deny this passage? Baptism does save, but not baptism alone. Baptism is not a work, it is a requirement of faith, a demonstration of faith. Baptism is an act of humility in submitting to the will of Christ. It is in answer to a good conscience towards God. We have obeyed His will. Baptism is also for the remission of sin, Acts 2:38, washing away your sins, Acts 22:16; and pictures the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Romans 6:1-4. Some say baptism is a work. There is a whole article that could be written about baptism, but this will suffice.
“Therefore, my beloved, as you have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling,” Philippians 2:12.
You are accountable for how you receive the truth of God’s message. You work out your own salvation by how you believe, accept, and obey the word of God.
“For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lust, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in the present age, looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ,” Titus 2:11-13.
This is another passage on God’s wonderful grace that saves.
But notice that God’s grace teaches us: 1. To deny ungodliness and worldly lust, to cease living a sinful life. 2. To live soberly — in sincerity. 3. To live righteously — to do the right things morally and ethically in all circumstances. To love your neighbor. 4. To live godly lives — honor God in all we do and say. Respect for the Word of God. Worship God as the Almighty Creator.
All these things need to be emphasized. We cannot elevate one of the things above the others, nor eliminate any of these items. All are necessary in our relationship with the Good Lord. Dare we to neglect or delete any part of the word of God.
“But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord,” I Corinthians 15:57-58.
We must be ready for every good work and labor for the Master. We conclude with a list of things that affect our relationship with our Maker. We are saved by our hope, by faith, by baptism, by the grace of God, through our works. We don’t deserve salvation, neither can we earn salvation. Thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ!
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
