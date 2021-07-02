“Now in those days, when the number of the disciples was multiplying, there arose a complaint against the Hebrews by the Hellenists, because their widows were neglected in the daily distribution.” — Acts 6:1 NKJV
From my earliest memories it seems there has always been a K-9 in my life. A few of them had a real pedigree but most of them would have been considered Heinz 57.
Those furry creatures have played a valuable role in my life, from being a friend and playmate to being a great comfort and companion. Yep, no matter what anyone else thought of me, my dogs always thought I was king.
My dogs have always been glad to see me when I get home. I don’t know that I could say that for the family, lol.
However, I can say that even when the family is going through a tough time, we have always survived it, largely due to the simple truth found in scripture: “love covers a multitude of sin.” When it comes down to it, we are fortunate enough to have love.
In the passage today it’s easy to lose the connection between the “Hebrews” and the “Hellenists.” Some don’t realize that they had a family connection.
They were both Jewish, believe it or not. They were separated by language. You see, the Hellenistic members of the family spoke Greek instead of Hebrew.
Their differences were more rooted in their address and language than anything else. The barriers, however, were real. They were not necessarily segregated but everyone could tell who was “us” and who was “them.”
Many from both sides were believing on Jesus as the Messiah and being added to the spiritual family of God and everything was great until they hit a tough spot. It was a result of feeling neglected, or that they were not valued equally because of their language differences.
Were they intentionally overlooked? I don’t know, it certainly is possible. However, knowing how Satan likes to destroy families, it’s at least as likely that the circumstances were manipulated by our adversary the devil in an attempt to stop the success of the church.
If you think about it, he’s tried to do the same thing to your family at some point along the way, probably numerous times.
If you’re plugged in at your church, you’ve watched him attempt to do the same thing as he tried to destroy your church family.
Not every member of your church is as perfect as you realize, but because of the love we profess and possess, we should make every effort to overcome.
Some of the people in your family may not be as wonderful as you are (cough), but usually we make the extra effort because of the fact that we are family and that is a connection that is real. That’s the bottom line, right?
We may not look the same, think the same or speak the same, but all of us are members of our community and our nation. That makes us family.
Some of our family members are acting and reacting to things, real things. Things that are just wrong and discriminatory. Satan has certainly taken advantage of this situation and makes it seem that it’s a lost cause.
What do we do? We make sure that we aren’t guilty of discriminatory actions — and let’s just shuck the corn while we’re here. Make sure that we do not have discriminatory attitudes.
The heroes in this passage are the ones I didn’t mention. Those that were full of the Holy Spirit and wisdom – they erased the lines of division. You and I are called to be the unmentioned heroes today.
After all, in this great land, we are all family. That’s the bottom line.
Living in opposition to our family while calling ourselves Christian ... well ... that dog won’t hunt!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.