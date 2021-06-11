The narrative of the storm moves forward from verse 18 and Jesus’ order to cross the lake to escape the crowd is now carried out. The “boat” here is doubtless a fishing boat, big enough for a dozen or more men and a good catch of fish, but not large, and without sails. The story that follows is primarily a miracle story with Christological implications (NIV Cultural Backgrounds Study Bible).
By way of background information, this passage affirms Jesus’ authority over nature (Matthew 8:26), and if over nature, then over any crisis his followers may face. Many ancient accounts of nature miracles were purely legendary, but these generally surrounded characters of the distant past rather than arising when eyewitnesses remained. The tradition behind this particular story is very likely Palestinian, describing in traditional Galilean (contrary to foreign interpretation) fashion the Lake of Galilee as a “sea.” (InterVarsity Press New Testament Commentaries)
It is well known that violent squalls develop quickly on Lake Galilee. The surface is more than 600 feet below sea level, and the rapidly rising hot air draws violent winds whose cold air churns up the water. Those among Jesus’ contemporaries who really knew the Old Testament would remember that in it God is presented as the one who controls and stills the seas (reference Job 38:8-11; Psalms 29:3-4, 10-11; 65:5-7). (Expositor’s Bible Commentary)
“Suddenly a great temptest arose” (verse 24) — Pastor/teacher and contemporary Bible scholar John MacArthur revealed that the Sea of Galilee is more than 690 feet below sea level. To the north, Mount Hermon rises 9,200 feet, and from May to October strong winds often sweep through the narrow surrounding gorges into this valley causing extremely sudden and violent storms.
“He was asleep,” commented MacArthur, indicated that just before the disciples saw one of the most awesome displays of His deity, they were given a touching picture of His humanity. He was so weary that not even the violent tossing of the boat awakened Him — even though the disciples feared they would drown (verse 25). (NKJV MacArthur Study Bible, 2nd Edition)
With regards to this verse, the theologian Albert Barnes over 200 years ago commented that mankind is in danger of perishing. This act on the part of Jesus’ disciples showed their great confidence in the Savior. It shows, also, where sinners and Christians should always go who feel that they are in danger of perishing. There is none that can save from the storms of divine wrath but the Son of God. That my friend is a rather succinct comment, but also sufficient to describe a historical event that best describes our contemporary spiritual condition. Would you say that God’s word is relevant? I would!
“Who really is this Jesus?” the disciples must have wondered. (Zondervan) As a man, Jesus was extremely tired after the exhausting day, but with divine power, he quieted the storm by a mere word of command. He is far more than they ever could have understood. And Jesus is far more than what we have often understood. It is a challenge for all of us to look clearly at Jesus as the divine human Messiah and allow him to amaze us and move us to follow him as his true disciples. And it won’t hurt to humble ourselves to call on him at our time of need, as self-sufficient as we might think that we are!
The New Bible Commentary stated that this is the first “nature miracle” in Matthew, showing Jesus exercising the same power over nature which Psalm 107:23-30 ascribes to God. The disciples’ reaction (note Psalm 107:31–32) adds a new level to Matthew’s account of Jesus’ authority. But while the story is recorded mainly for this purpose, Matthew’s mention that his disciples followed him (verse 23), picking up the language of the preceding section, suggests he may also have seen it as an illustration of discipleship: When the storms come, faith in Jesus’ saving power will be rewarded. Matthew often warns of the danger of little faith (verse 26; also 6:30; 14:31; 16:8; 17:20).
In conclusion, the Lord’s mastery over creation is another sign that He is the Messiah and is divine. Commands to the sea and waves (verse 24) can only be issued by God (Job 38:8–11; Psalm 65:5,6; 106:29). Jesus was asleep because, as a man, he needed rest. In His Incarnation, He assumed all the natural actions of the flesh, of which sleep is one. The image of Christ and His disciples in a boat is traditionally used to illustrate the Church. God both permits storms and delivers us through them so that we can see His protection more clearly. Christ’s rebuke of the storm is also an illustration of His calming the tempests in the human soul. (Orthodox Study Bible)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.