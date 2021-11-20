Steven, a faithful servant of the Most High, to the Church at Athens. Grace and Peace to you from God our Father, and our Lord Jesus Christ.
My dearly beloved, as we near the Thanksgiving holiday, I thought it profitable to write to you concerning such, as it pertains to faith and life. All too often my experience, with myself and others, is that we often seem to default to the negative side of things in life; we are slow to hear, quick to speak, and quick to wrath. We tend to also be quick to accuse and think evil of another. When it comes to matters of faith, we begin with an attitude of defeat and gloom.
These are natural characteristics of the human condition, not originally included in our makeup, but brought on when sin entered the world, thus marring God’s “good” creation. As believers, we must strive to mortify such behavior and thoughts, through the Spirit, as we walk in the newness of life. Our Apostle and brother, Paul, suggested to the saints at Galatia that they walk in the Spirit and in this way, they would not fulfill the desires of their carnal nature.
Let me now echo his sentiments: Verily saints, I have found in my own life that it is hard to focus on the carnal things when my mind is already occupied by the spiritual things. Thus, Paul instructed the Romans that they have their minds renewed, or placed upon the things of God, daily. In the same manner, we can apply this same godly teaching wherein it pertains to the negative attitudes of our flesh.
Indeed it is hard to complain and worry when we are giving thanks unto God. Surely, don’t we have enough to be thankful for, that if we were to name and meditate upon them all, that it would take up the better part of our day?
Our brother, Paul, would also pen the following concerning such: “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” and “(Give) thanks always for all things to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-19 NKJV, Ephesians 5:20).
How often should we thank God? Is one day sufficient? Certainly not! Should our thankfulness be limited in any way? God forbid! We ought to give thanks to God always for all things. With our minds then upon our already received blessings, this reminds us of His faithfulness and love, and it provides hope for the future, which then produces rejoicing. Yes, even in the fiery trial.
To live in a state of constant complaint and negativity is easy and it shows forth the often residence of our minds: On the here and now only. However, as Christians, the scriptures command that we walk not by sight — the here and now that we experience with our five senses — but rather we walk by faith. And what is faith?
The writer of Hebrews described it in this way: “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. (Hebrews 11:1 NKJV).
Quite frankly, beloved, faith is trusting God for something, usually that which is to come.
James wrote saying that we ought to count it all joy when diverse trials come upon us, because they are working out the shaping and sanctification of God in us by patient endurance, which work was began in us and will be completed at the day of Christ. Then shall we reap a crown of life if we faint not. Indeed, the author and finisher of our faith and bishop of our souls shall help us in a time of need! This present trial is not a trial, it’s an opportunity to manifest our faith. It’s an opportunity to give thanks — for all we already have, and for that which is coming.
I give all thanks and glory and praise to my Lord Jesus Christ, who loved me and gave Himself for me that I might go free. Hallelujah! I thank Him for all my needs that are met and for every single blessing that has flowed from Him. Blessed be His name always and forever!
My beloved brothers and sisters, may the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you always, and Happy Thanksgiving. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
