Before Easter, I had written a couple of columns about the importance of your imagination and the image you have of you, on the inside. In other words, how you see yourself.
How you see yourself is important, but it isn’t as important as how God sees you. Learning how He sees you and realizing the difference is life-changing.
God views things from a different perspective than we do, much like a human has a different perspective than an insect. However, unlike a human and a bug, God is not unjustly deciding whom to squash and whom to ignore. God sees things on a whole different level.
“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:8,9).
Let us consider the parable of the Prodigal Son for a lesson in God’s thoughts versus man’s thoughts.
If, like me, you were raised in church, then you are very familiar with this story, how one of two sons decided to take his inheritance, move out, turn his back on his family, and live extravagantly until the he ran out of money. He tried to work, but soon found himself indebted to a pig farmer (very taboo for the children of Israel), eventually living and eating with the pigs.
The image he had of himself had changed dramatically. He no longer saw himself as part of his father’s family. He had accepted the notion that his father had disowned him upon his departure. The image he had of himself was that he was on his own. No one and nobody was ever going to help him again.
The story is recorded in the Gospel of Luke and this phrase was added to show the desperation the young man had reached, “… and no one gave him anything” (Luke 15:16b (NKJV)).
The prodigal son, like so many of us, when he reached the end of himself, decided to return to his father. His mindset and logic are part of the story: “But when he came to himself, he said, ‘How many of my father’s hired servants have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger! I will arise and go to my father, and will say to him, “Father, I have sinned against heaven and before you, and I am no longer worthy to be called your son. Make me like one of your hired servants” (Luke 15:17-19 (NKJV)).
The prodigal son’s image of himself was so warped he no longer saw himself as a son of his own father. He had mediated on this image so much, when he did finally come face to face with his father, the words came rushing out of his mouth.
“And he arose and came to his father. But when he was still a great way off, his father saw him and had compassion, and ran and fell on his neck and kissed him. And the son said to him, ‘Father, I have sinned against heaven and in your sight, and am no longer worthy to be called your son’” (Luke 15:20-221 (NKJV)).
Note the order of events: Before the son ever had a chance to verbalize his poor image, the father’s love was already in action. And if you continue reading the story, you will realize the father never responded to the young man’s notion that he should be a servant. He was immediately restored to his place as a son.
The image the father had of his son and the image the son had of himself were two entirely different things. However, once the son returned to the father, the father’s image took precedent over the image the son had of himself. In other words, the father’s image became reality in the young man’s life.
Consider this: What God thinks about us is so much better than what we think of ourselves.
The prophet Jeremiah tried to explain this concept to the children of Israel.
“For I know the thoughts and plans that I have for you, says the Lord, thoughts and plans for welfare and peace and not for evil, to give you hope in your final outcome” (Jeremiah 29:11 (AMPC)).
Some may think, “How could God possibly love me after all I have done?” not realizing that God does not condemn people because of their sin.
The Apostle Paul presented this doctrine to the church at Corinth: “… that God was reconciling the world to himself in Christ, not counting people’s sins against them. And he has committed to us the message of reconciliation” (2 Corinthians 5:19 (NIV)).
Those words are hard for some to hear and understand. God is not going to reject you because of sin. Like the prodigal son, you will miss out on the goodness of God if you think you are unworthy to receive it.
I encourage you to stay in the Word of God, Dear Reader. Let the image God has of you become the image you have of yourself. Then salvation, health, and prosperity will come upon you and overtake you.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.