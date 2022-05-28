Are we really honest with ourselves all the time? Sometimes, perhaps we allow ourselves to be deceived. When there is news of a child being of a certain behavior or speaking in a disrespectful way; we may not admit to the truth. We just cannot accept the fact that our child says and does such things. We allow ourselves to be deceived. We reject what we are hearing.
“Let no one say when he is tempted, ‘I am tempted by God;’ for God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does He Himself tempt anyone. But each one is tempted when he drawn away by his own desires and enticed. Then, when desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, brings death. Do not be deceived, my beloved brethren.” James 1:13-16.
In this chapter of James, we learn that God does not tempt man to sin. God is not involved in deception or manipulation. God is not the source of our temptations. Satan does not cause you to sin.
You cannot say, “The devil made me do it.”
Satan may be allowed to tempt you but that is all; you are responsible for your own sin. You will be held accountable for the way in which you conduct your life. You cannot blame God for your sin, nor the devil. But you must look at your own desires of your heart and your motives. If God caused you to sin; or the devil was responsible for your sins, then you would not be held accountable. There would be nothing you could do to avoid sin. Either God or Satan would have power over you, or control over you.
The Bible teaches that, “The soul who sins shall die,” Ezekiel 18:20.
Man is responsible for himself. It is your life, your soul, your will. You decide if you want to speak words of honor and truth or of evil. You determine what type lifestyle that you choose to live in. I know that sometimes circumstances and situations happen to us all; but how do we handle these? In trust to God or in dishonor to God? Sometimes we deceive ourselves because we can’t believe that mom or dad would teach us something that is wrong. The reality is that perhaps mom or dad did the best they knew to teach, but may have a gross misunderstanding of the truth of God’s word. Perhaps they were not really familiar with the Word of God or that their parents taught them incorrectly. We must always be open to the truth of God’s Word.
“Be not deceived: Evil company corrupts good habits.” I Corinthians 15:33.
This verse is found within the resurrection chapter dealing with all the witnesses that certify that Jesus rose from the dead. If you hang around with unbelievers of the resurrection of Jesus; then they could corrupt your way of thinking. There is absolute proof that Jesus rose from the dead. A multitude of people saw Jesus as He was crucified. Jesus made several appearances after His resurrection. He appeared to the 12 disciples, to His brother James, and to over 500 brethren at one time. This type of evidence would hold up in a court of law. For you to hang around with skeptics and non-believers may very well corrupt your thinking and cause you to believe something that is totally false. Be careful who you run around with. Others do have an influence upon you. You should be influencing them.
“Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived. Neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor sodomites, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners will inherit the kingdom of God.” I Corinthians 6:9-10.
This verse is stating a truth of the Bible. You cannot be expecting to go to heaven if you practice and continue to live in these circumstances. There seems to be many religious people today who have become very liberal in their theology. There are major denominations who accept people who fit into these categories. For example, three major denominations are now accepting homosexuals into their membership and place them in leadership offices of authority. Others are pretty liberal on drinking and ignoring the drunkenness of their membership at various times of partying like a New Year’s party. We also welcome these people into our congregation for the purpose of teaching them the love of God and forgiveness. However, they cannot remain in an adulterous relationship and be pleasing to God. God made man for the woman and made woman for the man. But God expects marriage between these two. Co-habitation is not acceptable. You cannot just live together and be pleasing to God. God directs man to have a lifelong commitment with a woman. When we ignore the teachings above thinking that we can live a sodomite lifestyle and be pleasing to God, then we are deceiving ourselves. God calls us to be righteous and holiness before Him. God’s standards of morality are forever valid and apply to all mankind, no exceptions.
While we don’t want to be mean to these people, we cannot accept them into our memberships under these conditions unless they choose to give these things up. Jesus said to count the cost of discipleship. Even the average person gives up things in order to humble themselves before God in obedience to Jesus. We all give up a life of worldliness to live for Jesus. Since Jesus is our Lord and Master, we must submit to His will. We may not understand why we are required to give up certain things, but we must do it anyway. We cannot reason within ourselves and try to justify ourselves. It is how we stand in the sight of God that matters. In order to be sincere in our faith, we must trust Jesus that He knows best for us. Jesus came to give us the abundant life here during this present world as well as in the afterlife. Heaven will surely be worth it all. Our worship and dedication to God in all things is a very serious matter. Public worship in church is a requirement of God; be not deceived.
Please come worship with us. Please feel free to call or text for a discussion, for a Bible study, for a disagreement, or for a suggestion. Thank you for those of you who have contacted me.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.