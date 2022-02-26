“Endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit, in the bond of peace,” Ephesians 4:3.
Everywhere we look in God’s holy book, we read of the practice and preaching of unity in the early church. Early Christians were united together. They all believed the same doctrine, practiced the same form of worship; their morals were all of the same understanding. No questions about it, we are to be in unity in our Christian faith.
Is there any way possible to misunderstand these instructions from the Apostle Paul? God’s word always emphasizes unity and condemns division.
“Now I plead with you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment,” I Corinthians 1:10.
This is as blunt and honest as you can get. The Apostle Paul made many statements about our unity of faith. What has happened? Why do we have all of this religious division? Satan comes in many forms, even disguised as an angel of light, only to deceive and to take advantage of our ignorance. Ignorance is not necessarily negative. It simply means that we have a lack of knowledge in a particular subject. I am ignorant when it comes to knowing how to do brain surgery.
“Truly, these times of ignorance God overlooked, but now commands all men everywhere to repent,” Acts 17:30.
God expects all of mankind to have knowledge of God’s will. To know God is to have knowledge of his word. Not that we have memorize His word, though this would be beneficial, but that we know and understand His word and are able to interpret it the way He has intended.
In Ephesians 4, it stresses the seven unities of the faith.
“Endeavoring to keep unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called in one hope of your calling; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all,” Ephesians 4:3-6.
Endeavoring means to make effort, be prompt, earnest, give diligence, labor. So now I ask: Are we as Christians working on putting forth a diligence to be in unity of faith? This is more than a simple suggestion from Paul. In verse one, he says to walk worthy of the calling with which you were called. Be true to your calling; strive for unity. We cannot be united with all the differences that are present within Christianity. These seven things that are listed are important in order to establish this unity. We must always go about unity through peaceful means and striving for peace. Be respectful of one another and treat one another with honor.
1. “There is one body.” What is the body? This same book tells us that the body is the church.
“And He put all things under His feet, and gave Him to be head over all things to the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him who fills all in all,” Ephesians 1:22-23.
The meaning of this is that since there is one body then also we understand that there is one Church. Which church? We cannot all be right with our contradictory doctrines. We can all be wrong. We must study the word of God with a pure heart in order to understand and accept the true word of God.
2. “There is one body and one Spirit.” Spirit here is capitalized, at least in my NKJV, meaning Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit of God is part of the Godhead. The Spirit filled apostles would only teach one doctrine. The Spirit would not teach different doctrines in the same cities or in places far away. The message was always the same gospel message. That would create mass confusion like we have now within the Christian faith. This seems to be a work of Satan, to establish a false faith of Christianity and a false church. The masses are easily deceived because of ignorance, personal greed, and the desire for power. Power over the congregation.
3. “Just as you were called in one hope of your calling.” Jesus is man’s only hope of salvation and being justified before God almighty at the judgment day.
“This hope have we as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which enters the Presence behind the veil, where the forerunner has entered for us, even Jesus, having become High Priest forever according to the order of Melchizedek,” Hebrews 6:19-20.
Hope anchors the soul to the Spirit of God. Without hope of the resurrection and the afterlife in eternity, we could imagine the condition the world would be in now? Jesus gave us that hope of the resurrection. Because He arose, we have hope of that ourselves. A multitude of people were witnesses of the death of Jesus. Over 500 people are witnesses to the resurrection of Jesus. The apostles and so many others were willing to be persecuted and even suffer the death of martyrdom because of their faith and hope in Christ Jesus. Hope is defined as confident expectation. Without Jesus there is no hope.
4. “One Lord.” This reference here is to Jesus Christ our Lord. Do we know how to count? What does one mean? We all know. As we perhaps go back to the ten commandments of God through Moses, He gives an accurate interpretation of this verse. Thou shall have no gods before me. Don’t take the name of our God in vein. We are not to have any graven images and I would also like to add, not to have any manufactured images.
5. “One faith.” The guidelines for our faith have been delivered and completed by 70 AD. The written word was completed and written in the form of the books of the Bible. There are no new additions to the faith.
“I found it necessary to write to you exhorting you to contend earnestly for the faith which was once delivered to the saints,” Jude, verse 3.
6. “One Baptism.” This is a big one in which Christianity has many views and practices and requirements. I cannot deal with this here, but will at some point in the future. I challenge you to study your Bible for a later article concerning this doctrine. I pray that we all come to the same conclusion in unity and with peace.
7. “One God and Father.” As a comment here, I will refer back to what is written about, one Lord. Space does not permit me to go into more detail. As we put all these things together in unity, then we can truly live according to God’s plan. Christianity would be so much stronger with a unified brotherhood united in doctrine and speech and practice.
Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
