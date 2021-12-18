If it’s not Santa Claus and snowmen, when people think of Christmas, they think of the birth of Jesus. There are plenty of songs that spark the imagination and cast visions of that marvelous event. “Oh, Holy Night,” “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “Joy to the World,” and “Silent Night” are just a few that immediately come to mind.
And as a dad to four daughters, I can appreciate the birth of a new child. There is a wonder and awe associated with a new life entering this world. I remember holding each of mine for the first time, the weight and responsibility of protecting life invading my reality.
I knew in my head the scriptures said, “Children are a heritage of the Lord” (Psalm 127:3a) but I didn’t understand it in my heart until one was in my arms.
But I don’t want to talk about my children or baby Jesus for that matter. What I wanted to talk about was something Jesus said which would make a non-believer question the sanity of Christianity. They might think Jesus was promoting cannibalism.
“Most assuredly, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink His blood, you have no life in you. Whoever eats My flesh and drinks My blood has eternal life, and I will raise him up at the last day. For My flesh is (true) food indeed, and My blood is (true) drink indeed. He who eats My flesh and drinks My blood abides in Me, and I in him. As the living Father sent Me, and I live because of the Father, so he who feeds on Me will live because of Me” (John 6:53-57 (NKJV).
If you’ve never read the Bible, you must be wondering what in the world did Jesus mean when He said this? To be honest, I suspect there are several Christians that read this passage and just gloss over it, having no clue how to interpret it.
When it comes to interpreting the Bible, I think of it as an instruction manual (or love letter) from a spiritual heavenly Father to His spiritual children. It may be read in the natural, but it’s meant to be digested on a spiritual level.
And there’s the first clue to Jesus bizarre words, “digested”.
If you read the entirety of the passage in John, you will see there was an interesting series of events that led to Jesus seemingly promotion of cannibalism. It started with Him feeding the five thousand.
Jesus was trying to escape the crowd, but they followed Him across the sea and up a mountain (reference John 6:1-3). What takes place next is the miracle where a lad’s five barley loaves and two fishes fed the multitude.
I like fish and I like bread. Can you imagine how great this must have tasted to be blessed and provided by the Son of God Himself? I suspect it was pretty good. The people were impressed. They were ready to make Him king right then and there (reference John 6:15).
What did Jesus do next? He left.
He sent His disciples away, across the sea. He joined them later that evening walking on the water to meet them.
The next day, the people were looking for Him. They knew the disciples had left in a ship and Jesus wasn’t with them, so they were confused when they found Him in the company of His disciples.
In the modern vernacular, they asked Him, “How did you get here?” (Reference John 6:25)
However, Jesus knew they weren’t interested in His words or the miracles; they just wanted a free meal. He called them out on it, “… you seek Me, not because you saw the signs, but because you ate of the loaves and were filled” (John 6:26b (NKJV).
Jesus didn’t mince words. He knew their hearts and knew they weren’t seeking to do God’s will.
So, He challenged them to do just that, “Do not labor for the food which perishes, but for the food which endures to everlasting life, which the Son of Man will give you, because God the Father has set His seal on Him” (John 6:27 (NKJV).
They tried to return the challenge to Jesus, “What sign will You perform then, that we may see it and believe You? What work will You do? Our fathers ate the manna in the desert; as it is written, ‘He gave them bread from heaven to eat’” (John 6:30-31 (NKJV).
Jesus tells them it wasn’t Moses that gave them the manna, but the Lord Himself. He continues to say that the Lord will give them new food and drink: His flesh and blood. And most of the crowd left.
But while Jesus might have been speaking to physical men, He wasn’t speaking to their carnal minds. His words were spoken to spiritual beings.
He was telling them what He told the devil, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4 (NKJV).
Jesus was letting us know that He was the Word of God and that our life was in Him (reference John 1). To fully appreciate the magnitude of Jesus seemingly referencing cannibalism, I suspect one must understand the spiritual implication, not just the physical ones.
At the last supper, Jesus took bread and wine and instructed His disciples, “Take, eat; this is My body which is broken for you; do this in remembrance of Me. This cup is the new covenant in My blood. This do, as often as you drink it, in remembrance of Me” (1 Corinthians 11:24b, 25b (NKJV).
As spiritual beings, we know Jesus wasn’t talking about literally eating His flesh and drinking His blood, but what was it then? Was it just a remembrance thing we are commanded to do religiously? Or is there a deeper meaning?
I think our success as Christians is predicated on our ability to meditate on the Word of God (or, if you prefer, the Words of Jesus) and allow them to become a part of us, much like food and drink does when it is taken internally. We need physical nourishment to survive in this physical realm. We need the nourishment of the Word of God to succeed in the spiritual realm.
So, what does this have to do with Christmas? I would suggest, Dear Reader, that you celebrate not just the birth of our Saviour, but the infiltration of the Word of God into this physical universe. We can consume the Word until it becomes a part of us, enlarging our spirit, much like those Christmas cookies will do to our bellies.
I hope you and yours have a wonderful Christmas Season and a Happy New Year.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
