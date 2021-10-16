Give Thanks for Deliverance
You see, my friend, in the book of Deuteronomy, we observe Moses’ great prophecies and we read of the scattering of the nation. The lot which befalls them that are disobedient is to become wanderers among the nations. But we read also of the promised regathering and the promises of restoration (Deuteronomy 30:1-20). How harmonious it is to find the first Psalm of the Deuteronomy section celebrating this promised regathering and restoration! Again, we see the divine power which guided the hand of the instrument who arranged these Psalms. And they thank and praise Him for this accomplished salvation. You and I, my friend, should do no less. That being said, let us proceed.
Believe it or not, there is a young contemporary gospel singer who’s rendition of this Psalm goes repeatedly something like this, “Oh give thanks unto the Lord For he is yes He is good Oh give thanks unto the Lord For he is yes He is good Oh give thanks unto the Lord For he is yes He is good Oh give thanks unto the Lord For he is yes He is good For He is worthy, worthy For He is, yes He is good!”
Yes, I know it sounds redundant. And no, the keys on my keyboard did not freeze or get locked up. I somewhat concur with Ms. McAllister and any others who may offer their version of this glorious song. Truly, we cannot thank God enough. And any praise offered to Him is certainly worth repeating.
So again, I say, “Oh give thanks unto the Lord; For He is good! Yes, He is good!”
This whole verse occurs also Psalm 106:1, only there the address is made to the Israelites, here, it seems, to all mankind.
“For his mercy endureth for ever” — “Eternal mercy is the theme here proposed; and they who have tasted its sweets, are invited to join in setting forth its praises.” “Let the redeemed say so” — All those whom God hath redeemed, as it is expressed in the next clause, or delivered from the calamities hereafter mentioned: “whom he hath redeemed from the enemy” — From such as had taken them captive, either in battle, or in their travels, to which they were led, either by their own inclinations or protective (contemporarily speaking, “in the interest of national security”). (Benson Commentary)
The absence of any expressed subject has led some commentators to connect Psalm 107:2-3 with Psalm 107:4. If Psalm 107:1-3 are regarded as a general introduction, each stanza will begin with a description of the plight of the sufferers whose deliverance is subsequently described. (Cambridge)
That being so, what we have described in verses 4-9 is an example of Jehovah’s lovingkindness to men: The deliverance of travelers who had lost their way in the desert and were on the point of perishing, doubtless a common experience (reference Job 6:18-20).
“O that men would praise” — Hebrew, “let them praise” or “they shall praise,” that is, they are highly obliged to praise. It is meant chiefly of those whom God has graciously relieved.
“The Lord for his goodness” — To them in particular; “and for his wonderful works to the children of men” — To others, as well as to themselves; and to the children of men, as well as to the children of God.
“For he satisfieth the longing soul” — The needy, who, being sensible of their wants, temporal or spiritual, earnestly desire to have them supplied; “and filleth the hungry with goodness” — With the fruits of his goodness, with “good things,” (Psalm 103:5); with that good which they wanted and desired. Observe, reader, God’s works of mercy are “wonderful works,” works of wonderful “power,” considering the weakness, and of wonderful “grace,” considering the unworthiness of those to whom he shows mercy, and those who share in his works of mercy are in duty bound to return him praise for them. (Benson)
In conclusion, the Psalmist would have us to know that “the oppressed shall be delivered” or the righteous shall rejoice. It shall fully convince all those who deny the Divine Providence. When sinners see how justly God takes away the gifts they have abused, they will not have a word to say. It is of great use to us to be fully assured of God’s goodness, and duly affected with it. It is our wisdom to mind our duty, and to refer our comfort to him. A truly wise person will treasure in his heart this delightful psalm. From it, he will fully understand the weakness and wretchedness of man, and the power and lovingkindness of God, not for our merit, but for his mercy’s sake. (Matthew Henry)
