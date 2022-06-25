Do you reckon that vain worship happens in the religion of today? Are we, as Christians, ever a part of vain worship? Vain simply means: Empty, to no purpose, having no value, without success, irreverent. In either Greek or English dictionaries, it means the same. It is used as an adverb by Jesus in the gospel of Mark.
“Well did Isaiah prophesy of you hypocrites, as it is written: ‘This people honors Me with their lips, but their heart is far from Me. And in vain they worship Me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.’” Mark 7:6-7.
I wonder if that happens in our religious practices. Jesus here in Mark was speaking about everyday life, but it also can be easily applied to public worship. The point that Jesus is making is that a person claims to be God’s faithful child and yet lives according to the flesh. In the example of Mark, the Pharisees and scribes were greedy, denying financial help to needy parents, saying that their funds had been dedicated to God. So, dedicating these funds to God exempted them from giving aid to their needy parents. Jesus called them hypocrites. God wanted their hearts to be right in His sight, by doing so they would help their parents. It was God’s will they helped their parents over giving funds to God.
Are we like this? Do we neglect helping others because we want to give our funds to God? Perhaps we can do both. Perhaps we neglect helping others because of our contribution. I know we must be careful. There are professional scammers out there trying to get our money and that sometimes it is hard to tell who is in need and who is taking advantage of us.
The two main commandments of God are to 1. Love God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength. If we have this love for God, then we will live according to His instructions, guidelines, commandments, directions, and we become like Him. 2. We are to love our fellow man (or person). People are the most important of God’s creation. We are here to help one another. To neglect that help deliberately would be considered as insensitive to their needs and neglectful to them.
We are told in James to visit the fatherless and widows in their trouble, James 1:27. To visit means to assist or take care of, make provision. This is pure religion. We are instructed all through the scriptures to do good to all men, especially to the household of faith, Galatians 6:10.
To him that we know is trying to take advantage of us, we are told by Paul, “If anyone will not work, neither shall he eat.” II Thessalonians 3:10.
Hunger is a motivation to make one work.
Also we are told by Paul, “But if anyone does not provide for his own, and especially for those of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than a unbeliever.” I Timothy 5:8.
In other words, our Christianity is in vain if we refuse to provide for our family. We must live according to the instructions of God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. These instructions are for those who are healthy and fully capable of doing these things. God does not expect things from us that we are not capable of doing due to health or mental reasons. I know it can be difficult to know who to help or not. Sometimes only God knows. Let us err on the side of helping others instead of ignoring the needs of others.
Now real briefly let’s look at vain worship in the public assemblies. Do doctrines of man interfere or take priority over God’s instruction on how to worship.
Jesus said. “God is Spirit, and they that worship Him must worship in spirit and truth.” John 4:24.
First of all, God does not force you to worship Him. You have that choice for yourself. However, if you do choose to worship God and for it to be acceptable to Him, then that worship must be in 1. Spirit — with the proper attitude of reverence to God, praising His name with glory and honor. Worship must also be in 2. Truth — We must worship God according to His instructions, not just anyway we want to worship.
Three ways we know how to worship God are: 1. Direct command — “On the first day of the week let each one of you lay something aside, storing up as he may prosper, that there be no collections when I come.” I Corinthians 16:2.
Now all of Christianity understands this and practices collections or contributions from the membership. We do worship God through our giving.
2. Apostolic example of New Testament Church example — “Now on the first day of the week, when the disciple came together to break bread, Paul, ready to depart on the next day, spoke to them and continued his speech until midnight.” Acts 20:7.
Notice this is not a direct command, it is an example from the early church and habits of Paul. The example is that the Lord’s church met upon the first day of the week. Each week has a first day, that is Sunday, and we understand that we are to come together for the purpose of breaking of bread.
3. Necessary inference — Jesus instituted the Lord’s Supper on the night of His betrayal as they observed the Passover meal.
“And as they were eating, Jesus took bread, blessed and broke it, and gave it to the disciples and said, ‘Take, eat, This is My body.’ Then He took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them saying, ‘Drink from it, all of you. For this is My blood of the new covenant, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.’” Matthew 26:26-28.
The inference is the purpose of meeting is to honor, praise and glorify our Lord Jesus as we partake communion upon the first day of the week. We have further instructions from the Apostle Paul concerning the abuse of the Lord’s Supper and the proper way to observe the partaking of it, I Corinthians 11:17-34. Of course, we also have ample scriptures that prove the point that praying, preaching, and singing are acceptable forms of our worship services.
Let’s be careful about adding traditions of man lest our worship become vain worship.
Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
