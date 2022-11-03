A lot of things happened in my life during the 1980s. I went from traveling full-time in Christian music to getting married, becoming the father of three, participating in my first foreign mission project and becoming a first-time pastor.
It seemed that life was passing by at break-neck speed. Sometimes the journey was so fast paced and the commitments along the way were so many that it was hard to know how we got from one place to another. Most of the time we were not in control of our life, our life controlled us.
To some, any accomplishment or completed act in a life that resembles mine would feel almost accidental.
I’m certainly not saying that our family didn’t make long-term plans or chart out a course for ourselves. I’m just saying that it seems we had almost zero control and things often turned out better than we could have planned.
I remember a coworker from that decade named Leroy. He had a saying that has often replayed through my ears.
He would say; “I love it when a plan comes together!”
I totally agree, but in my experiences, I must admit that the plan was almost always God’s plan and not mine. That brings us to this week’s verses for consideration.
“Simon Peter saith unto them, I go a fishing. They say unto him, We also go with thee. They went forth, and entered into a ship immediately; and that night they caught nothing. But when the morning was now come, Jesus stood on the shore: but the disciples knew not that it was Jesus." John 21:3-4 KJV
If you read the context associated with the two verses, you will find that this isn’t all of the disciples but only seven. You also know that they are well aware of the resurrection of Christ for He has appeared to them more than once already. In fact, just as with us, life was happening at a very fast pace for them. They had never been without long-term goals and plans. Those plans were rooted in Jesus becoming king and liberating Israel from Roman rule. It has also become clear that their plan for the future was not an exact match with God’s plan. In fact, now they are unsure of everything except that Jesus had died and that now He was alive.
This uncertainty causes Peter to reach for something familiar. He decided to do something that he knew a lot about. Since he had made his living as a professional fisherman, he decided to go fishing and some of the other guys couldn’t come up with a better plan so they tagged along.
I want to point out two applications for us that have borne great truth in my personal experience. The first is found in the beginning and end of verse three.
Peter said “I’m going fishing,” and “they caught nothing.”
Most of the time when I make decisions on my own, without consulting God for His plan, I accomplish nothing.
The second application for us is revealed a few verses later.
If you are familiar with this event, you know that Jesus yelled and told them to cast the net once more and to do it on the other side of the boat. Miraculously, they caught an enormous amount of fish, so many that the net was damaged just bringing in the catch.
At this point they figured out that it was Jesus who yelled from the shore and they came to Him as fast as they could with this fantastic record-breaking catch. No doubt they had instantly gone from pulling an all nighter with zero to show for it to an instant cover story for the next issue of Galilee Fishing Gazette.
The second application for us isn’t found until you see them walking back on shore and finding that Jesus has a fire going and on it, breakfast fish already prepared for them.
Now things are coming into focus. The plan or plans for their future have been simplified. Just as a reminder, here they are in fisherman’s language.
One, If you decide on your own that you are going fishing, you are probably not going to catch anything. If you do, it probably has more to do with God that it does you.
Two, when God invites you to join Him for breakfast, He will provide everything needed.
Don’t you love it when a plan comes together?
