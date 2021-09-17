There are so many things to consider when it comes to being right with God. Where do we begin? I know some would stress the grace of God and that our soul is all dependent upon that grace. I do agree with this statement, however, we must also understand that God’s grace has certain expectations of each one of us. For example, certain expectations of God’s grace are mentioned in Titus 2:11-12, (NKJV).
“For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in the present age.”
Grace teaches us to deny the worldly lust and pleasures of sin and to live a holy and righteous life before the Father. So grace, in reality, is much more than God giving us salvation. Grace has expectations of us to live our lives in accordance to the will of God. In order for me to live according to the will of God, I must know the Father through the word. I must understand what the Father approves of and what He disapproves of and to make application to my life. We do understand that God desires the whole world to be saved, but we know from teachings of the Bible that most are in a lost condition before the Father.
II Peter 3:9, (NKJV), “The lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some men count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.”
Matthew 7:13-14, (NKJV), “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.”
This statement is made by Jesus Christ. This statement confirms that the way unto life is difficult. There will be personal sacrifices made for the one who chooses to travel this way. Jesus also tells us to count the cost of discipleship in Luke 14:26-29, 33 (NKJV).
“If anyone comes to Me and does not hate his father and mother, wife or children, brothers and sisters, yes, and his own life also, he cannot be My disciple. And whoever does not bear his cross and come after Me cannot be My disciple. For which of you, intending to build a tower, does not sit down first and count the cost, whether he has enough to finish it — lest, after he has laid the foundation, and is not able to finish, all who see it begin to mock him … So likewise, whoever of you does not forsake all that he has cannot be My disciple.”
The above teaches that there are great sacrifices and efforts to being a faithful disciple of Christ. Salvation is not just handed to you with no expectations. You must continue to work and sacrifice and give up worldly living in order to please Christ. If something needs to be stressed today in our faith, it must first of all be a complete respect for the Word of God. How can we respect the Word of God without having a knowledge of that Word? There seems to be a drought of the knowledge of the Word today. We are too trusting of what the preacher has said instead of reading and studying for ourselves. It may surprise you through your personal study at how much you may disagree with the preacher or teacher. You also might be surprised at how much you may agree with the preacher in your own studies. All I am saying is that we each as individuals must know the Word of God. When you blindly follow a teacher, then we have crazy things to happen like the Jim Jones disaster where there was mass suicide. All these followers sold all their possessions and gave them to Jim Jones’ ministry in blind allegiance with complete trust in him only to give their lives for something that is completely false. They were taken advantage of because of their ignorance of the Word and their trust in Jim Jones as a man.
We must have respect for the Word of God, trying to understand that Word the way in which it was intended to be understood by the Father.
Matthew 7:15, (NKJV), Jesus said, “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves.”
A wolf has no mercy. A wolf cares only about fulfilling its hunger. A wolf is destructive. Jesus is comparing the teachers of His day to these wolves. There are wolfpacks today in religion. We must use caution and common sense as we listen to the teachers or preachers. We must have knowledge and respect for what the Word actually says. It takes tremendous courage to withstand those who misrepresent the Word of God. We can only stand against them through our own personal knowledge of the Word.
Romans 16:17-18, (NKJV), “Now I urge you brethren, note those who cause divisions and offenses, contrary to the doctrine which you learned, and avoid them. For those who are such do not serve our lord Jesus Christ, but their own belly, and by smooth words and flattering speech deceive the hears of the simple.”
Also, lets look at I Corinthians 1:10, (NKJV), “Now I plead with you, brethren, by the name of our lord Jesus Christ, that you all speak the same thing, and there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment.”
Christianity demands unity. Unity demands respect for the Word of God. We cannot be united through division or believing different things. Unity comes through a reasoning together with God concerning His word. Through a united faith and a respect for the Word, we all can do great things for the glory and the praise of God. Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
