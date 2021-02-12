Mary Magdalene: A Faithful
Disciple : Luke 8:1-3; Mark 15:40;
John 20:10-18 I. Women Called to Serve (Luke 8:1-3) Dr. Coffman, in his commentary series, stated that only Luke gives this glimpse of the part women played in supporting the ministry of Jesus. This must not be thought of as a small group. There were “many others” besides the three mentioned. These faithful women, from their own resources, ministered to Christ and the Twelve.
“Mary called Magdalene” (verse 2) — This means that Mary came from the town of Magdala, thought to be the same place as Magadan on the west side of the Sea of Galilee, today called El-Mejael and consisting of some 20 residences, and pointed out as the traditional home of Mary Magdalene. Historical accounts reveal that it was built on the water’s edge at the southeast extremity of the Sea of Galilee.
Notably, “there is not the least bit of evidence, either here or elsewhere in the New Testament, that Mary Magdalene was an immoral woman.” (Beacon Bible Commentary)
The sevenfold demon possession and the serious physical or mental condition that accompanied such a condition do not suggest immorality; nor can the fact of her being included in this remarkable group of women who were permitted to accompany the Lord and the Twelve be reconciled with the allegation that this woman had been a prostitute.
As Adam Clarke said: “There is a marvelous propensity in some commentators to make some of the women in scripture appear as women of fame. The opinion that Mary Magdalene was a prostitute is a vile slander.”
There are seven Mary’s mentioned in the New Testament, but this was one of the most signally honored. She was the first person to whom Jesus appeared after the resurrection and was entrusted with the announcement that Christ would ascend into heaven.
Of “Joanna ... and Susanna ... “(verse 3) — Nothing is known of these ladies, except what is said here. Joanna, whose husband was Herod’s steward, may have been wealthy; and it must be assumed that Chuza himself was friendly to Jesus, perhaps a disciple, indicating that the court of Herod Antipas contained followers of the Lord Jesus.
II. Women Who Are Faithful to the End (Mark 15:40) Matthew referred to the same three women, and Luke mentioned them generally. Salome was the mother of Zebedee’s sons, James and John, Jesus’ cousins. These women, like the soldiers, also witnessed Jesus’ death. Their loving example contrasts with the enemies of Jesus who ridiculed Him. However, Mark 15:41 is unique to Mark. It should be a special encouragement to all female disciples. Many women followed Jesus and served Him throughout His ministry. John mentioned that he was present at the crucifixion (John 19:26-27), but none of the other male disciples appear to have been there. Women can serve Jesus as disciples as well as men. Their roles may be somewhat different from their male counterparts now as they were then, but their ministry is just as important. Mark’s introduction of these three women prepares for their roles as eyewitnesses of Jesus’ burial (Mark 15:47) and resurrection (Mark 16:1-8). (Constable)
III. The Women Saw Him First! (John 20:10-14) This is the first of four of Jesus’ post-resurrection appearances that John included in his Gospel. It is very difficult to place these appearances in exact chronological order. The New Testament simply does not give enough detailed information to do so. There are a number of helpful study Bibles available that place the post-resurrection appearances mentioned by the New Testament writers in general chronological order. (Constable)
IV. The Gardener Was Jesus! (John 20:15-18) Mary Magdalene, who followed Peter and John back to the tomb, arrived after they had left. She remained there alone, weeping. Then she saw the two angels inside the tomb and, on turning round, saw a man whom she did not immediately recognize (Mark 16:9; John 20:11-15). When she discovered that the man was Jesus, she took hold of him as if not wanting to let him go. Jesus told her she had no need to cling to him in this way, as he was not ascending to heaven immediately (though he would within a few weeks). She should not become dependent on his physical presence, otherwise she would be disappointed again. She was to go and tell the apostles what he had told her (John 20:16-17). (Bridgeway Bible Commentary)
Central Text: And it came to pass afterward, that he went throughout every city and village, preaching and shewing the glad tidings of the kingdom of God: and the twelve were with him, And certain women, which had been healed of evil spirits and infirmities, Mary called Magdalene, out of whom went seven devils. — Luke 8:1-2
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
