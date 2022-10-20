Who Is King?
1 Samuel 8:4-7; 10:17-24
I. The People Demand a King (1 Samuel 8:4-7)
Israel’s history continued to follow the pattern set out in the book of Judges. Once the God-appointed judge (in this case, Samuel) was no longer able to exercise control over the nation (for Samuel was old and his sons who succeeded him as judges were worthless), the people turned from God and drifted into wrongdoing (verses 1-3).
In search for stability within the nation, the people asked Samuel to bring the old system to an end and to give them a king as other nations had. This was more than merely a rejection of the system of rule by judges; it was a rejection of God. The people’s troubles came from their sins, not from the system of government.
Again, “The people’s troubles came from their sins, not from the system of government!”
The remedy, therefore, was to turn to God in a new attitude of faith, love and practical holiness. Instead, they turned to a new political system (verses 4-9).
II. Samuel Reminds Israel of What the Lord Has Done (1 Samuel 10:17-19)
It was very important for the interests of Saul, as well as to Samuel and the people, that his advancement to the head of the nation be a matter of public notoriety. It was already noised abroad that he was among the prophets; but that remarkable fact was no sufficient reason for the people to recognize him as their king. Therefore Samuel, to whom all still looked for judgment, assembled the people at Mizpeh, where Jehovah had on a former occasion signally magnified his name among them, and confounded their enemies (see chapter 7), and there, by the casting of lots, Saul was publicly designated as the one “whom the Lord had chosen.”
Samuel knew before this whom the Lord had chosen, and so did Saul, as is seen in his hiding himself among the stuff (observe 1 Samuel 10:21-22). So it was not for their sake, but for the people’s sake that this assembly was convened at Mizpeh. Proper attention to this fact will show how futile is the position of some who assume that this public election at Mizpeh is inconsistent with the account of Saul’s private anointing in the preceding section.
On occasion of this public election, he was not anointed at all. At a previous convention of the people at Ramah they had insisted on having a king (1 Samuel 8:19) and the prophet, to whom the matter was entrusted, dismissed them to their homes that he might take the proper measures for accomplishing their desire. Having now, by providential guidance, found the man of Israel’s desire. (Wheldon)
III. The Lord’s Choice (1 Samuel 10:20-24)
For the first time in the history of Israel there now arose the cry of "Long live the king" (French, “Vive le roi”), which was to be so often repeated in subsequent ages (2 Samuel 16:16; 2 Kings 1:1-19; 11:12). The nations of the earth have since undergone vast and varied changes. Great empires have arisen and disappeared. The theocratic kingdom of Israel, in its outward form, has long ago passed away; and the kingdom of Christ, in which its spiritual idea has been realized, has grown up amidst the kingdoms of the world. But the old acclamation is still often heard at the accession of a monarch. (Note: This generation along with Great Britain recently witnessed firsthand this proclamation with the ascension of Charles III as king of England following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II).
As appointed by Divine providence. The invisible and eternal Ruler of the universe is the Source of all law and order and is ever working in the world for the purpose of bringing out of the evil and confusion that prevail a state of things in which "righteousness, peace, and joy" shall abound. And in connection with and subserviency to this design he has ordained civil government (Daniel 4:32; John 19:11).
"The powers that be are ordained of God" (Romans 13:1), namely, human government generally is appointed by him.
Although no judgment is expressed by the Apostle Paul concerning the Divine right of any one form of government or particular office beyond others (say democratic, autocratic, monarchy, or otherwise), when a ruler is directly chosen by the people, he or she is still a "minister of God."
Central Text: And ye have this day rejected your God, who himself saved you out of all your adversities and your tribulations; and ye have said unto him, Nay, but set a king over us. - 1 Samuel 10:19a
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.