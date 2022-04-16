I recently wrote an article on the judgment in which the scriptures prove that mankind will be judged by his works or deeds, whether they be good or evil. It is never mentioned that we are judged by only our faith. This should tell us something if we are logical.
The doctrine that we can be saved by faith alone is a false doctrine. It goes against common sense. It is a false doctrine and cannot be proven from the Word of God. The term faith in the New Testament comes from the Greek word “pistis” meaning — conviction (of religious truth, or the truthfulness of God or a religious teacher), especially reliance upon Christ for salvation; constancy in such profession; the system of religious (gospel) truth itself: Assurance, belief, believe, faith, fidelity — “Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance of the Bible,” 1990.
Faith has to do with our total system of faith and applying everything that applies to us as for us to practice and serve in obedience to Christ. A lot of people claim faith in Christ but are not committed to His teachings. They have not accepted His terms of salvation nor of commitment to Him as Lord and Savior. Jesus has left instructions for us to count the cost of discipleship. If you love mother or father, or brother or sister more than me, you cannot be my disciple. Also, we are given the example of a ruler going to war; you first count the cost to see if you can be victorious or not, if not in your favor, you make peace.
I have no new teachings on the subject of faith verses works. Our interpretation of scripture often depends upon the condition of our heart. As we study God’s word, we must have a pure heart or mind. We must be willing to accept the truth of God’s word and not to defend our own prejudices.
Often we are brainwashed from our early childhood, myself included, into believing things which are not Biblical. I have changed my position on several Biblical doctrines since I became an adult and am able to study for myself. We cannot believe everything we hear no matter how much we may like a person or doctrine. The doctrine of “faith only” pulls in a large following in our churches and thus a large contribution. The gospel has deliberately been changed to be simple and easy to follow in Christianity of today. How many of us have a strong enough faith to endure persecutions and to even die for our faith. That means that we are willing to be put to death and are desiring to forgive those who may be doing this deed. We are desiring that they be taught the truth of the gospel and come to a knowledge of salvation, and change their ways of evil.
Perhaps the main scripture that everyone knows concerning faith vs. works is James 2:14-26. I will give a quick summary. 1. Faith without works is dead, repeated several times in verses 17, 20, 24, 26. This is in plain English or Greek as you prefer. 2. Faith without works is not profitable, faith without works cannot save, v. 14. These are powerful teachings from James, the brother of Jesus. 3. Faith that a person will be fed and clothed in warm clothes does not do the job, v. 15-16. If we have concern for a brother’s or sister’s need, then we must tend to that ourselves. We cannot pass the buck expecting them to be fed or clothed. 4. You prove your faith by the works you do, without works your faith cannot be proved, verse 18. If I were of some other religion, it doesn’t matter which, you would know my faith by what I practiced whether it be Islam, Buddha worship, or whatever. The same is true in Christianity. You know my faith by what I practice and how I live according to my religion. 5. The devils believe and tremble, yet they are not saved, v. 19. The devils have no doubt of who Jesus and God are, yet they are condemned. 6. Abraham was justified by his obedience to God, verse 21. What if Abraham had refused to offer his son as a sacrifice to God, would he have been justified before God? 7. Our faith is made perfect in our obedience, v. 22. Your obedience makes your faith complete. It is easy to have faith when we are not challenged. But to have complete trust in God in all circumstances of life and to maintain our integrity as Job did can be quite a demonstration of our faith, and a definite temptation to lose our faith. 8. Rahab the harlot was justified by her obedience to that which is right in the sight of God, verse 24. We have scriptures filled with example after example of the Biblical truth. Faith demands obedience.
God expects man to worship Him for example. Is there anyone out there who says we do not have to worship God? Well? We are instructed that God is Spirit and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth, John 4:24. Meaning that as a Christian my attitude must be in a respectful way toward God realizing His power and holiness. Worship is due because He is our Creator and giver of life and all things relating to life. As we worship in truth, it simply means according as He has revealed to us how we are to worship Him. Jesus has left instructions and examples of New Testament worship in the early church. Singing, prayer, teaching or preaching, observing the Lord’s Supper or Communion, and our contribution are all things that all Christianity agrees upon. Differences come in the picture when you start adding other things that cannot be proven be the scriptures. I cannot continue the practice of animal sacrifice, for example, Christ is our sacrifice.
As we continue our subject of Faith vs. Works, we also notice that we as Christians are expected to live holy lives and keep our life free from sin. This is a constant battle of life and self-control is required to remain faithful to God. Another item as we have noticed, but not applied the real principle is that we are to love our neighbor. This is obedience. Nothing is of greater importance than to first love God then to love our neighbor. Man is the greatest of God’s creations and God expects us to help one another, and to be good to one another. I know this is the tip of the iceberg on this topic. There are many other scriptures that fill our Christian faith on the necessity of faith and obedience. With the proper definition of faith, I have no problem with saying that “faith saves,” but it has to include the whole system of the Christian faith or of the teachings of the scriptures.
Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
