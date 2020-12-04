The book of the Psalms had many writers of which a few were Asaph and the sons of Korah, even one is ascribed to Moses. The majority however was written by David. In many of the Psalms, David praised God, and in just as many, he voices his sorrows and trials.
Psalms can truly be introspective for us, for at times that we also sorrow and grope for words in prayer that we are unable to utter, we can find in this book a comparable feeling or emotion similar to that which rages in our hearts. As humans, we often find comfort knowing that others, even great men and women of God, have faced similar things and that we are not alone.
Now, even as David often poured out the sorrow of his soul in these Psalms, he always found resolution. Not that suddenly his tribulation just went away, but David always had hope, because he knew in whom he had believed.
When David’s enemies surrounded him, he said in his despair: “Thou art my hiding place; thou shalt preserve me from trouble; thou shalt compass me about with songs of deliverance.” (Psalm 32:7).
When he was forsaken by man, in his grief he trusted in His God with hope and said: “I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.” (Psalm 27:13).
He also declared that “weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.” (Psalm 30:5).
Saints, in some cases, this might be many nights of weeping, but you take this to heart, that joy will come and return to you. Since we are the people of God, we also have an inextinguishable hope and we know in whom we have believed!
The definition of hope is thus: “To desire with expectation of good, or a belief that it may be obtained.”
Hope is different from a wish or wishful thinking on this wise: A wish desires something, but doesn’t know for sure if it can or will be obtained. Hope, on the other hand, is a desire for good that we are confident that will come to pass. In our case as Christians, we have such a hope because of the one who gave the promises. We have a plethora of hopeful promises in the word of God that we need to get ahold of, especially when we are cast down, just like David did.
David’s hope was founded in God’s covenant promises and David had trust in this regard because God has already shown Him that He was good for it. David could think back to when he was just a boy and stood before a war-hardened giant. It was not David alone that beat him, but it was God with David that brought Goliath down! And as David fought against the Philistines and defeated his ten thousands, it was God that brought victory. When David’s son, Absalom, revolted against him and tried taking the kingdom by force, it was God who exalted David.
David could look back at all the times before and see how that God never left him, but always brought him victory. So, even in the midst of his present trial, David could look ahead and know with all manner of hope, with expectation of good that God would be there for him. The same is true for every single present-day believer because God is no respecter of persons. If He did it for David, He will do it for us also!
Now, if you are in a trial today and that’s hard for you to believe, then I just want you to take a minute and think back. Think back to all those times in the past when you thought that there would be no way out and this surely would be your end.
But God. Instead of defeat, God brought you through someway and somehow! He always made a way for you when it seemed like there was no way. And saints, won’t He do it again?!
See, we have His promises that He will never leave us nor forsake us, but that He would be with us even until the end of the world! And when we bring into remembrance His promises, paired with the foundation of all the times prior that He has moved for us, this ought to generate a future hope for us; an earnest expectation of Gods goodness for our lives!
Now, we will go through trials and hard times. We have a myriad of enemies that hate us and seek our demise. The devil and hell want to bring us down, the world hates us because it hated Jesus and even our own flesh tries to drag us down, but Jesus said to be of good cheer because He has overcome the world! Saints, not only did he overcome the world, but he was tempted in every point just like we are, and he overcame the flesh.
Further, He overcame death and hell; He overcame Satan and all the forces of the enemy! The Lord Jesus is the captain of our salvation. He is the Bishop of our soul and the author and finisher of our faith!
We may suffer now, but rest assured, what the enemy intended for our evil, God will turn it around for our good! And if we suffer with Him, we have hope that we also shall reign with Him! Saints, always remember that greater is He that is in us than He that is in the world! That truth should generate hope in us ... the earnest expectation of something better because of God’s loving kindness towards us.
I want you to earnestly expect His goodness in your life because He is faithful who promised. Let us hope in God and go ahead and live like we have obtained it. Our hope should be forever because our God is eternal.
“Why art thou cast down, O my soul? and why art thou disquieted within me? hope in God: for I shall yet praise him, who is the health of my countenance, and my God.” — Psalm 42:5
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
