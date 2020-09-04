Hello and welcome to a new Sunday School year! I truly pray that you and your family are safe and staying healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. And may the Lord continue to bless and keep you in all your ways!
As we embark upon a new year, I want to express my sincere appreciation to The Daily Post-Athenian publisher, editor and staff members for allowing me, your “humbled servant,” use of this column to come into your homes and your heart with the word of God for over 15 years! I truly give God the glory and appreciate your interest and unwavering support.
For the fall quarter, we will begin a new series with the theme “Love for One Another.” Unit 1, “Struggles with Love,” centers around the Old Testament character Joseph and his family in the Book of Genesis. Selected scriptures from the books of 1 Samuel, Luke and 1 Corinthians will follow in Unit 2, “Inclusive Love.” We close the quarter in November with five lessons from the books of John, 1 John, Acts and James to discuss “Godly Love Among Believers.” Be Inspired!
“The lad was with the sons” (verse 2) — Some understand this to mean that he was a lad along with the sons of Bilhah and Zilpah; that is, he was nearer their age than the ages of the sons of Leah, and hence fed the flocks along with them. Others construe the words with the sons of Bilhah, etc., with feeding the flock, and understand that, as he was too young to be trusted alone, he fed the flock in company with these older brothers; perhaps, as one theologian puts it, “because the sons of the concubines agreed with him better than did the sons of Leah.”
“This is the first dream in the Bible in which God does not speak (cf. Genesis 20:3; 28:12-15; 31:11; 31:24). It forms a transition in the dominant means of God’s revelation from theophany in Genesis 1-11, to dreams and visions in Genesis 12-35, and now to providence in Genesis 36-50. These three stages resemble the three parts of TaNaK (the Jewish Old Testament). Specifically, in the Torah (“Law”), God speaks to Moses in theophany; in the Nebiim (“Prophets”), he speaks in dreams and visions; and in the Ketubim (“Writings”), he works mostly through providence.” (Constable)
In the first dream (Genesis 37:7), God revealed that Joseph’s brothers would come to him for bread. Note the agricultural motif in both the dream and its fulfillment. His brothers did not fail to note Joseph’s position of superiority over them (Genesis 37:8), and they resented still more humiliation from him.
In the second dream (Genesis 37:9), which was even grander, Joseph was himself supreme over the whole house of Israel. The repetition of the main point of the dream confirmed that what God predicted would certainly happen (cf. Genesis 41:32). Jacob took note of these revelations, but resented the possibility that his son might be in a position of authority over him (Genesis 37:10-11). Many people today also are offended by God’s election of some to special prominence and usefulness, especially close family members.
“Hope for the Heart”: Christian friend, months ago, a caravan started which will arrive at the precise hour when intervention will best serve you in your time of greatest need! Shalom.
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
